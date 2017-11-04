Brave History November 4th, 2017 - BLACK SABBATH, DREAM THEATER, JEFF SCOTT SOTO, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, IRON MAIDEN, AKERCOKE, BON JOVI, CANNIBAL CORPSE, DIMENSION ZERO, STRATOVARIUS, SCORPIONS, THE SKULL, And More!

November 4, 2017, 9 minutes ago

Happy 36th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Mob Rules - November 4th, 1981

Happy 61st Birthday Jordan Rudess (DREAM THEATER) - November 4th, 1956

Happy 52nd Birthday JEFF SCOTT SOTO (TALISMAN, JOURNEY, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN) - November 4th, 1965

Happy 31st Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Trilogy - November 4th, 1986

Happy 15th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Edward The Great (compilation) - November 4th, 2002 

Happy 14th Birthday AKERCOCKE’s Choronzon – November 4th, 2003

Happy 14th Birthday BON JOVI’s This Left Feels Right – November 4th, 2003

Happy 14th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s 15 Year Killing Spree – November 4th, 2003

Happy 14th Birthday DIMENSION ZERO’s This Is Hell – November 4th, 2003

Happy 14th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Elements, Pt. 2 – November 4th, 2003

Happy 6th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Comeblack – November 4th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday THE SKULL’s For Those Which Are Asleep – November 4th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday
ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ Weightless – November 4th, 2011
DEATHSTARS’ The Greatest Hits On Earth – November 4th, 2011

Featured Audio

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

Featured Video

SANTA CRUZ - "Young Blood Rising"

