Brave History November 4th, 2019 - BLACK SABBATH, DREAM THEATER, JEFF SCOTT SOTO, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, IRON MAIDEN, AKERCOKE, BON JOVI, CANNIBAL CORPSE, DIMENSION ZERO, STRATOVARIUS, SCORPIONS
November 4, 2019, 18 minutes ago
Happy 38th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Mob Rules - November 4th, 1981
Happy 63rd Birthday Jordan Rudess (DREAM THEATER) - November 4th, 1956
Happy 54th Birthday JEFF SCOTT SOTO (TALISMAN, JOURNEY, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN) - November 4th, 1965
Happy 33rd Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Trilogy - November 4th, 1986
Happy 17th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Edward The Great (compilation) - November 4th, 2002
Happy 16th Birthday AKERCOCKE’s Choronzon – November 4th, 2003
Happy 16th Birthday BON JOVI’s This Left Feels Right – November 4th, 2003
Happy 16th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s 15 Year Killing Spree – November 4th, 2003
Happy 16th Birthday DIMENSION ZERO’s This Is Hell – November 4th, 2003
Happy 16th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Elements, Pt. 2 – November 4th, 2003
Happy 8th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Comeblack – November 4th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday THE SKULL’s For Those Which Are Asleep – November 4th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ Weightless – November 4th, 2011
DEATHSTARS’ The Greatest Hits On Earth – November 4th, 2011