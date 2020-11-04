Brave History November 4th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, DREAM THEATER, JEFF SCOTT SOTO, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, IRON MAIDEN, AKERCOKE, BON JOVI, CANNIBAL CORPSE, DIMENSION ZERO, STRATOVARIUS, SCORPIONS

November 4, 2020, 11 minutes ago

Happy 39th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Mob Rules - November 4th, 1981

Happy 64th Birthday Jordan Rudess (DREAM THEATER) - November 4th, 1956

Happy 55th Birthday JEFF SCOTT SOTO (TALISMAN, JOURNEY, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN) - November 4th, 1965

Happy 34th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Trilogy - November 4th, 1986

Happy 18th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s Edward The Great (compilation) - November 4th, 2002 

Happy 17th Birthday AKERCOCKE’s Choronzon – November 4th, 2003

Happy 17th Birthday BON JOVI’s This Left Feels Right – November 4th, 2003

Happy 17th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s 15 Year Killing Spree – November 4th, 2003

Happy 17th Birthday DIMENSION ZERO’s This Is Hell – November 4th, 2003

Happy 17th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Elements, Pt. 2 – November 4th, 2003

Happy 9th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Comeblack – November 4th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday THE SKULL’s For Those Which Are Asleep – November 4th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (November 4th, 2011)
ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ Weightless 
DEATHSTARS’ The Greatest Hits On Earth 



