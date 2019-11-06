Brave History November 6th, 2019 - PAUL GILBERT, DIO, AC/DC, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, LIVING COLOUR, SCORPIONS, DEVIN TOWNSEND, ALL THAT REMAINS, AEROSMITH, CHASTAIN, And More!
November 6, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 53rd Birthday Paul Gilbert (MR. BIG) - November 6th, 1966
Happy 58th Birthday Craig Goldy (DIO) - November 6th, 1961
Happy 73rd Birthday George Young (AC/DC, EASYBEATS) November 6th, 1946
Happy 69th Birthday Christopher Thomas 'Chris' Glen (MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP) November 6th, 1950
Happy 55th Birthday Corey Glover (LIVING COLOUR) - November 6th, 1964
Happy 32nd Birthday Less Than Zero Soundtrack - November 6th, 1987
Happy 29th Birthday SCORPIONS' Crazy World - November 6th, 1990
Happy 18th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND’s Terria – November 6th, 2001
Happy 7th Birthday ALL THAT REMAINS’ A War You Cannot Win – November 6th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Music From Another Dimension - November 6th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday CHASTAIN’s We Bleed Metal – November 6th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday
AGNOSTIC FRONT’s Warriors – November 6th, 2007
DEMON HUNTER’s Storm The Gates Of Hell – November 6th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday
BRAINSTORM’s Just Highs No Lows (12 Years Of Persistence) – November 6th, 2009
IMPIOUS’s Death Domination – November 6th, 2009
SONIC SYNDICATE’s Rebellion – November 6th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday
BEHEADED’s Never To Dawn – November 6th, 2012
GENERAL SURGERY’s Like An Ever Flying Limb – November 6th, 2012
OTEP’s Sounds Like Armageddon – November 6th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday
DARK MOOR’s Project X – November 6th, 2015
DEVIL YOU KNOW’s They Bleed Red – November 6th, 2015
VANDEN PLAS’ Chronicles Of The Immortals: Netherworld II