Brave History November 7th, 2019 - OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS, KEEL, TAKARA, TESTAMENT, GUNS N' ROSES, VOLBEAT, ALICE IN CHAINS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MACHINE HEAD, And More~

November 7, 2019, 6 minutes ago

Happy 38th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Diary Of A Madman - November 7th, 1981

Happy 59th Birthday Tommy Thayer (KISS, BLACK N’ BLUE) - November 7th, 1960

Happy 58th Birthday Brian Jay (KEEL) - November 7th, 1961

Happy 54th Birthday Robert Duda (TAKARA) - November 7th, 1965

Happy 52nd Birthday Steve DiGiorgio (TESTAMENT, SADUS, DEATH, OBITUARY, ICED EARTH) - November 7, 1967

Happy 48th Birthday Robin Finck (GUNS N’ ROSES, NINE INCH NAILS) - November 7th, 1971

Happy 43rd Birthday Robert Caggiano (VOLBEAT, ANTHRAX) - November 7th, 1976

Happy 24th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Alice in Chains - November 7th, 1995

Happy 19th Birthday YNGWIE J. MALMSTEEN’s War To End All Wars – November 7th, 2000

Happy 5th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Bloodstone & Diamonds – November 7th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s See You All In Hell (EP) – November 7th, 2011
AUTUMN’s Cold Comfort – November 7th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday BLOODBOUND’s In The Name Of Metal – November 7th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday
NE OBLIVISCARIS’ Citadel – November 7th, 2014
TRIOSPHERE’s The Heart Of The Matter – November 7th, 2014



MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

RICH DAVIS – “A World In Kaoss”

