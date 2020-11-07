Brave History November 7th, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS, KEEL, TAKARA, TESTAMENT, GUNS N' ROSES, VOLBEAT, ALICE IN CHAINS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MACHINE HEAD, And More~

Happy 39th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Diary Of A Madman - November 7th, 1981



Happy 60th Birthday Tommy Thayer (KISS, BLACK N’ BLUE) - November 7th, 1960



Happy 59th Birthday Brian Jay (KEEL) - November 7th, 1961



Happy 55th Birthday Robert Duda (TAKARA) - November 7th, 1965



Happy 53rd Birthday Steve DiGiorgio (TESTAMENT, SADUS, DEATH, OBITUARY, ICED EARTH) - November 7, 1967



Happy 49th Birthday Robin Finck (GUNS N’ ROSES, NINE INCH NAILS) - November 7th, 1971



Happy 44th Birthday Robert Caggiano (VOLBEAT, ANTHRAX) - November 7th, 1976



Happy 25th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Alice in Chains - November 7th, 1995



Happy 20th Birthday YNGWIE J. MALMSTEEN’s War To End All Wars – November 7th, 2000



Happy 6th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Bloodstone & Diamonds – November 7th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s See You All In Hell (EP) – November 7th, 2011

AUTUMN’s Cold Comfort – November 7th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday BLOODBOUND’s In The Name Of Metal – November 7th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday

NE OBLIVISCARIS’ Citadel – November 7th, 2014

TRIOSPHERE’s The Heart Of The Matter – November 7th, 2014