Brave History November 7th, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS, KEEL, TAKARA, TESTAMENT, GUNS N' ROSES, VOLBEAT, ALICE IN CHAINS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MACHINE HEAD, And More~

November 7, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities ozzy osbourne kiss keel takara testament guns n' roses volbeat alice in chains yngwie malmsteen machine head

Brave History November 7th, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS, KEEL, TAKARA, TESTAMENT, GUNS N' ROSES, VOLBEAT, ALICE IN CHAINS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MACHINE HEAD, And More~

Happy 39th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Diary Of A Madman - November 7th, 1981

Happy 60th Birthday Tommy Thayer (KISS, BLACK N’ BLUE) - November 7th, 1960

Happy 59th Birthday Brian Jay (KEEL) - November 7th, 1961

Happy 55th Birthday Robert Duda (TAKARA) - November 7th, 1965

Happy 53rd Birthday Steve DiGiorgio (TESTAMENT, SADUS, DEATH, OBITUARY, ICED EARTH) - November 7, 1967

Happy 49th Birthday Robin Finck (GUNS N’ ROSES, NINE INCH NAILS) - November 7th, 1971

Happy 44th Birthday Robert Caggiano (VOLBEAT, ANTHRAX) - November 7th, 1976

Happy 25th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Alice in Chains - November 7th, 1995

Happy 20th Birthday YNGWIE J. MALMSTEEN’s War To End All Wars – November 7th, 2000

Happy 6th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Bloodstone & Diamonds – November 7th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday
FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s See You All In Hell (EP) – November 7th, 2011
AUTUMN’s Cold Comfort – November 7th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday BLOODBOUND’s In The Name Of Metal – November 7th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday
NE OBLIVISCARIS’ Citadel – November 7th, 2014
TRIOSPHERE’s The Heart Of The Matter – November 7th, 2014



Featured Audio

PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS – “Son Of A Gun” (Nuclear Blast)

PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS – “Son Of A Gun” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

THE MYOPIA CONDITION - "Separation From Classification"

THE MYOPIA CONDITION - "Separation From Classification"

Latest Reviews