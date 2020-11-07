Brave History November 7th, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS, KEEL, TAKARA, TESTAMENT, GUNS N' ROSES, VOLBEAT, ALICE IN CHAINS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, MACHINE HEAD, And More~
November 7, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 39th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Diary Of A Madman - November 7th, 1981
Happy 60th Birthday Tommy Thayer (KISS, BLACK N’ BLUE) - November 7th, 1960
Happy 59th Birthday Brian Jay (KEEL) - November 7th, 1961
Happy 55th Birthday Robert Duda (TAKARA) - November 7th, 1965
Happy 53rd Birthday Steve DiGiorgio (TESTAMENT, SADUS, DEATH, OBITUARY, ICED EARTH) - November 7, 1967
Happy 49th Birthday Robin Finck (GUNS N’ ROSES, NINE INCH NAILS) - November 7th, 1971
Happy 44th Birthday Robert Caggiano (VOLBEAT, ANTHRAX) - November 7th, 1976
Happy 25th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Alice in Chains - November 7th, 1995
Happy 20th Birthday YNGWIE J. MALMSTEEN’s War To End All Wars – November 7th, 2000
Happy 6th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Bloodstone & Diamonds – November 7th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s See You All In Hell (EP) – November 7th, 2011
AUTUMN’s Cold Comfort – November 7th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday BLOODBOUND’s In The Name Of Metal – November 7th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday
NE OBLIVISCARIS’ Citadel – November 7th, 2014
TRIOSPHERE’s The Heart Of The Matter – November 7th, 2014