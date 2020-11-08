Brave History November 8th, 2020 - MOTÖRHEAD, LED ZEPPELIN, BAD MOON RISING, RIOT, THIN LIZZY, QUEEN, GIRLSCHOOL, IRON MAIDEN, ATHEIST, EPICA, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Ace Of Spades - November 8th, 1980

Happy 49th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's IV - November 8th, 1971

Happy 57th Birthday Jackie Ramos (BAD MOON RISING) – November 8th, 1963

R.I.P. Guy Speranza (RIOT): March 12th, 1956 - November 8th, 2003

Happy 46th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Nightlife - November 8th, 1974       

Happy 46th Birthday QUEEN's Sheer Heart Attack - November 8th, 1974

Happy 37th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL’s Play Dirty – November 8th, 1983

Happy 27th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Live At Donington - November 8th, 1993

Happy 10th Birthday ATHEIST’s Jupiter - November 8th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday EPICA’s Retrospect - November 8th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday
ABORYM’s Psychogrotesque - November 8th, 2010
DEATHSPELL OMEGA’s Paracletus - November 8th, 2010
THERAPY?’s We’re Here To The End - November 8th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday ISIS’ Temporal - November 8th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday
CRONIAN’s Erathems - November 8th, 2013
ENDSTILLE’s Kapitulation 2013 - November 8th, 2013
IRON MASK’s Fifth Son Of Winterdoom - November 8th, 2013



Featured Audio

PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS – “Son Of A Gun” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

THE MYOPIA CONDITION - "Separation From Classification"

