Brave History November 9th, 2018 - CHRIS JERICHO, PRAYING MANTIS, BLUE COUPE, REO SPEEDWAGON, RACER X, BLACK TUSK, IRON MAIDEN, DOKKEN, W.A.S.P., HELIX, TWISTED SISTER, Y&T, AEROSMITH, THE KILLER DWARFS, CANDLEMASS, SAXON, And More!

Happy 48th Birthday Christopher Keith "Chris Jericho” Irvine (FOZZY) - November 9th, 1970



Happy 64th Birthday Dennis Stratton (PRAYING MANTIS, IRON MAIDEN) - November 9th, 1954



Happy 70th Birthday Joe Bouchard (BLUE COUPE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 9th, 1948



Happy 70th Birthday Alan Gratzer (REO SPEEDWAGON) - November 9th, 1948



Happy 59th Birthday Jeff Martin (RACER X, BADLANDS) - November 9th, 1959



R.I.P. Jonathan Athon (BLACK TUSK): March 9th, 1982 - November 9th, 2014



Happy 39th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's The Soundhouse Tapes - November 9th, 1979



Happy 33rd Birthday DOKKEN's Under Lock And Key - November 9th, 1985



Happy 33rd Birthday W.A.S.P.'s The Last Command - November 9th, 1985



Happy 33rd Birthday HELIX' Long Way To Heaven - November 9th, 1985



Happy 33rd Birthday TWISTED SISTER's Come Out And Play - November 9th, 1985



Happy 33rd Birthday Y&T's Down For The Count - November 9th, 1985



Happy 33rd Birthday AEROSMITH's Done With Mirrors - November 9th, 1985



Happy 32nd Birthday THE KILLER DWARFS’ Stand Tall - November 9th, 1986



Happy 31st Birthday CANDLEMASS’ Nightfall - November 9th, 1987



Happy 19th Birthday SAXON’s Metalhead - November 9th, 1999



Happy 8th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Evangelia Heretika - November 9th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday GWAR’s Bloody Pit Of Horror - November 9th, 2010



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday

AM I BLOOD’s Existence Of Trauma - November 9th, 2010

FIRST BLOOD’s Silence Is Betrayal - November 9th, 2010

OCEANO’s Contagion - November 9th, 2010

SARGEIST’s Let The Devil In - November 9th, 2010

UNDEROATH’s Ø (Disambiguation) - November 9th, 2010

VREID’s Vreid Goddamnit - November 9th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday CARCARIASS’ Hell And Torment – November 9th, 2012