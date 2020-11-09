Brave History November 9th, 2020 - W.A.S.P., CHRIS JERICHO, PRAYING MANTIS, BLUE COUPE, REO SPEEDWAGON, RACER X, BLACK TUSK, IRON MAIDEN, DOKKE, HELIX, TWISTED SISTER, Y&T, AEROSMITH, THE KILLER DWARFS, CANDLEMASS, SAXON, And More!

Brave History November 9th, 2020 - W.A.S.P., CHRIS JERICHO, PRAYING MANTIS, BLUE COUPE, REO SPEEDWAGON, RACER X, BLACK TUSK, IRON MAIDEN, DOKKE, HELIX, TWISTED SISTER, Y&T, AEROSMITH, THE KILLER DWARFS, CANDLEMASS, SAXON, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s The Last Command - November 9th, 1985

Happy 50th Birthday Christopher Keith "Chris Jericho” Irvine (FOZZY) - November 9th, 1970

Happy 66th Birthday Dennis Stratton (PRAYING MANTIS, IRON MAIDEN) - November 9th, 1954

Happy 72nd Birthday Joe Bouchard (BLUE COUPE, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 9th, 1948

Happy 72nd Birthday Alan Gratzer (REO SPEEDWAGON) - November 9th, 1948

Happy 61st Birthday Jeff Martin (RACER X, BADLANDS) - November 9th, 1959

R.I.P. Jonathan Athon (BLACK TUSK): March 9th, 1982 - November 9th, 2014

Happy 41st Birthday IRON MAIDEN's The Soundhouse Tapes - November 9th, 1979 

Happy 35th Birthday DOKKEN's Under Lock And Key - November 9th, 1985

Happy 35th Birthday HELIX' Long Way To Heaven - November 9th, 1985

Happy 35th Birthday TWISTED SISTER's Come Out And Play - November 9th, 1985

Happy 35th Birthday Y&T's Down For The Count - November 9th, 1985

Happy 35th Birthday AEROSMITH's Done With Mirrors - November 9th, 1985

Happy 34th Birthday THE KILLER DWARFS’ Stand Tall - November 9th, 1986

Happy 33rd Birthday CANDLEMASS’ Nightfall - November 9th, 1987

Happy 21st Birthday SAXON’s Metalhead - November 9th, 1999

Happy 10th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Evangelia Heretika - November 9th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday GWAR’s Bloody Pit Of Horror - November 9th, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (November 9th, 2010)
AM I BLOOD’s Existence Of Trauma 
FIRST BLOOD’s Silence Is Betrayal 
OCEANO’s Contagion 
SARGEIST’s Let The Devil In 
UNDEROATH’s Ø (Disambiguation) 
VREID’s Vreid Goddamnit 

Happy 7th Birthday CARCARIASS’ Hell And Torment – November 9th, 2012



PHIL CAMPBELL & THE BASTARD SONS – “Son Of A Gun” (Nuclear Blast)

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

