Brave History October 10th, 2018 - DAVID LEE ROTH, MR. BIG, DEEP PURPLE, BUDGIE, THIN LIZZY, TRIUMPH, BENEDICTION, ANNIHILATOR, TONY MACALPINE, SYMPHONY X, TRIVIUM, And More!

Happy 64th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH (VAN HALEN) - October 10th, 1954
Happy 58th Birthday Eric Martin (MR. BIG) - October 10th, 1960
Happy 43rd Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Come Taste the Band - October 10th, 1975
Happy 38th Birthday BUDGIE's Power Supply - October 10th, 1980
Happy 38th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Chinatown - October 10th, 1980
Happy 33rd Birthday TRIUMPH's Stages - October 10th, 1985
Happy 33rd Birthday BENEDICTION’s The Grand Leveller - October 10th, 1985
Happy 24th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's King Of The Kill - October 10th, 1994
Happy 23rd Birthday TONY MACALPINE’s Evolution - October 10th, 1995
Happy 17th Birthday SYMPHONY X’ V The New Mythology Suite - October 10th, 2000
Happy 12th Birthday TRIVIUM’s The Crusade - October 10th, 2006
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday
AKERCOCKE’s Words That Go Unspoken, Deeds That Go Undone - October 10th, 2005
ROADRUNNER UNITED's The All-Star Sessions - October 10th, 2005
Happy 9th Birthday PYTHIA's Beneath The Veiled Embrace - October 10th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday MORTIIS’ Perfectly Defect – October 10th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday HALFORD’s Halford Live At Saitama Super Arena (DVD) – October 10th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday POEMA ARCANUS’ Transient Chronicles – October 10th, 2012
