Brave History October 10th, 2020 - DAVID LEE ROTH, MR. BIG, DEEP PURPLE, BUDGIE, THIN LIZZY, TRIUMPH, BENEDICTION, ANNIHILATOR, TONY MACALPINE, SYMPHONY X, TRIVIUM, And More!

October 10, 2020, 11 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities david lee roth mr. big deep purple budgie thin lizzy triumph annihilator tony macalpine symphony x trivium

Brave History October 10th, 2020 - DAVID LEE ROTH, MR. BIG, DEEP PURPLE, BUDGIE, THIN LIZZY, TRIUMPH, BENEDICTION, ANNIHILATOR, TONY MACALPINE, SYMPHONY X, TRIVIUM, And More!

Happy 66th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH (VAN HALEN) - October 10th, 1954

Happy 60th Birthday Eric Martin (MR. BIG) - October 10th, 1960

Happy 45th Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Come Taste the Band - October 10th, 1975

Happy 40th Birthday BUDGIE's Power Supply - October 10th, 1980

Happy 40th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Chinatown - October 10th, 1980

Happy 35th Birthday TRIUMPH's Stages - October 10th, 1985


Happy 29th Birthday BENEDICTION’s The Grand Leveller - October 10th, 1991

Happy 26th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's King Of The Kill - October 10th, 1994

Happy 25th Birthday TONY MACALPINE’s Evolution - October 10th, 1995

Happy 19th Birthday SYMPHONY X’ V The New Mythology Suite - October 10th, 2000

Happy 14th Birthday TRIVIUM’s The Crusade - October 10th, 2006

More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday 
AKERCOCKE’s Words That Go Unspoken, Deeds That Go Undone - October 10th, 2005
ROADRUNNER UNITED's The All-Star Sessions - October 10th, 2005

Happy 11th Birthday PYTHIA's Beneath The Veiled Embrace - October 10th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday MORTIIS’ Perfectly Defect – October 10th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday HALFORD’s Halford Live At Saitama Super Arena (DVD) – October 10th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday POEMA ARCANUS’ Transient Chronicles – October 10th, 2012

(David Lee Roth live photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews