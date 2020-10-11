Brave History October 11th, 2020 - MONTROSE, HANOI ROCKS, BAL-SAGOTH, BEHEMOTH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, NILE, DEATH ANGEL, TESTAMENT, And More!

October 11, 2020, 28 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities al atkins hanoi rocks montrose bal-sagoth behemoth five finger death punch nile death angel testament

Brave History October 11th, 2020 - MONTROSE, HANOI ROCKS, BAL-SAGOTH, BEHEMOTH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, NILE, DEATH ANGEL, TESTAMENT, And More!

Happy 46th Birthday MONTROSE's Paper Money - October 11th, 1974

Happy 58th Birthday Andy McCoy (HANOI ROCKS) – October 11th, 1962

Happy 21st Birthday BAL-SAGOTH’s The Power Cosmic - October 11th, 1999

Happy 16th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Demigod - October 11th, 2004

Happy 9th Birthday FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s American Capitalist – October 11th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday NILE's Worship The Animal - October 11th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s The Dream Calls For Blood - October 11th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday TESTAMENT’s Dark Roots of Thrash - October 11th, 2013

Happy 1st Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Black Anima – October 11th, 2019

Happy 1st Birthday LIFE OF AGONY’s The Sound Of Scars – October 11th, 2019

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday SOLITUDE AETURNUS’ Alone - October 11th, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday (October 11th, 2011)
ABSU's Abzu 
BLACK COBRA's Invernal 
CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED's Cold Winds On Timeless Days 
CYCO MIKO's The Mad Mad Muir Musical Tour 
ELDRITCH's Gaia's Legacy 
FUCK THE FACTS' Die Miserable 
IMMOLATION's Providence 
JUDAS PRIEST's The Chosen Few
RISE TO REMAIN's City Of Vultures 
SKELETONWITCH's Forever Abomination
THIS IS HELL's Black Mass

Happy 1st Birthday (October 11th, 2019)
BABYMETAL’s Metal Galaxy
BURY YOUR DEAD’s We Are Bury Your Dead (EP)
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s The Act
ECLIPSE’s Paradigm
EYE OF THE ENEMY’s Titan
GIDEON’s Out Of Control
GRIM REAPER’s At The Gates
MICHAEL SWEET’s Ten
MUNICIPAL WASTE’s The Last Rager (EP)
PROFANATICA’s Rotting Incarnation Of God
TOOTHGRINDER’s I AM
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS’ Explorers (EP)
VANDAN PLAS’ The Ghost Xperiment – Awakening
VARIALS’ In Darkness

 



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews