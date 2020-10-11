Brave History October 11th, 2020 - MONTROSE, HANOI ROCKS, BAL-SAGOTH, BEHEMOTH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, NILE, DEATH ANGEL, TESTAMENT, And More!

Happy 46th Birthday MONTROSE's Paper Money - October 11th, 1974



Happy 58th Birthday Andy McCoy (HANOI ROCKS) – October 11th, 1962



Happy 21st Birthday BAL-SAGOTH’s The Power Cosmic - October 11th, 1999



Happy 16th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Demigod - October 11th, 2004



Happy 9th Birthday FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s American Capitalist – October 11th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday NILE's Worship The Animal - October 11th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s The Dream Calls For Blood - October 11th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday TESTAMENT’s Dark Roots of Thrash - October 11th, 2013



Happy 1st Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Black Anima – October 11th, 2019



Happy 1st Birthday LIFE OF AGONY’s The Sound Of Scars – October 11th, 2019



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday SOLITUDE AETURNUS’ Alone - October 11th, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday (October 11th, 2011)

ABSU's Abzu

BLACK COBRA's Invernal

CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED's Cold Winds On Timeless Days

CYCO MIKO's The Mad Mad Muir Musical Tour

ELDRITCH's Gaia's Legacy

FUCK THE FACTS' Die Miserable

IMMOLATION's Providence

JUDAS PRIEST's The Chosen Few

RISE TO REMAIN's City Of Vultures

SKELETONWITCH's Forever Abomination

THIS IS HELL's Black Mass

Happy 1st Birthday (October 11th, 2019)

BABYMETAL’s Metal Galaxy

BURY YOUR DEAD’s We Are Bury Your Dead (EP)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s The Act

ECLIPSE’s Paradigm

EYE OF THE ENEMY’s Titan

GIDEON’s Out Of Control

GRIM REAPER’s At The Gates

MICHAEL SWEET’s Ten

MUNICIPAL WASTE’s The Last Rager (EP)

PROFANATICA’s Rotting Incarnation Of God

TOOTHGRINDER’s I AM

UNLEASH THE ARCHERS’ Explorers (EP)

VANDAN PLAS’ The Ghost Xperiment – Awakening

VARIALS’ In Darkness