Brave History October 11th, 2020 - MONTROSE, HANOI ROCKS, BAL-SAGOTH, BEHEMOTH, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, NILE, DEATH ANGEL, TESTAMENT, And More!
October 11, 2020, 28 minutes ago
Happy 46th Birthday MONTROSE's Paper Money - October 11th, 1974
Happy 58th Birthday Andy McCoy (HANOI ROCKS) – October 11th, 1962
Happy 21st Birthday BAL-SAGOTH’s The Power Cosmic - October 11th, 1999
Happy 16th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Demigod - October 11th, 2004
Happy 9th Birthday FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s American Capitalist – October 11th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday NILE's Worship The Animal - October 11th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s The Dream Calls For Blood - October 11th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday TESTAMENT’s Dark Roots of Thrash - October 11th, 2013
Happy 1st Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Black Anima – October 11th, 2019
Happy 1st Birthday LIFE OF AGONY’s The Sound Of Scars – October 11th, 2019
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday SOLITUDE AETURNUS’ Alone - October 11th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday (October 11th, 2011)
ABSU's Abzu
BLACK COBRA's Invernal
CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED's Cold Winds On Timeless Days
CYCO MIKO's The Mad Mad Muir Musical Tour
ELDRITCH's Gaia's Legacy
FUCK THE FACTS' Die Miserable
IMMOLATION's Providence
JUDAS PRIEST's The Chosen Few
RISE TO REMAIN's City Of Vultures
SKELETONWITCH's Forever Abomination
THIS IS HELL's Black Mass
Happy 1st Birthday (October 11th, 2019)
BABYMETAL’s Metal Galaxy
BURY YOUR DEAD’s We Are Bury Your Dead (EP)
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s The Act
ECLIPSE’s Paradigm
EYE OF THE ENEMY’s Titan
GIDEON’s Out Of Control
GRIM REAPER’s At The Gates
MICHAEL SWEET’s Ten
MUNICIPAL WASTE’s The Last Rager (EP)
PROFANATICA’s Rotting Incarnation Of God
TOOTHGRINDER’s I AM
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS’ Explorers (EP)
VANDAN PLAS’ The Ghost Xperiment – Awakening
VARIALS’ In Darkness