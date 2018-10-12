Brave History October 12th, 2018 - TESLA, STATUS QUO, ARMORED SAINT, BLUE CHEER, THE CULT, GORGOROTH, MY DYING BRIDE, W.A.S.P., And More!

October 12, 2018, 29 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities tesla status quo armored saint blue cheer the cult gorgoroth my dying bride w.a.s.p.

Brave History October 12th, 2018 - TESLA, STATUS QUO, ARMORED SAINT, BLUE CHEER, THE CULT, GORGOROTH, MY DYING BRIDE, W.A.S.P., And More!

Happy 60th Birthday Jeff Keith (TESLA) - October 12th, 1958

Happy 70th Birthday Rick Parfitt (STATUS QUO) - October 12th, 1948

Happy 55th Birthday Gonzo Sandoval (ARMORED SAINT) - October 12th, 1963

R.I.P. Richard Allan "Dickie" Peterson (BLUE CHEER): September 12, 1946 – October 12, 2009

Happy 24th Birthday THE CULT’s The Cult - October 12th, 1994

Happy 24th Birthday GORGOROTH’s Pentagram - October 12th, 1994

Happy 19th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Light At The End Of The World - October 12th, 1999

Happy 9th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s Babylon – October 12th, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday PIG DESTROYER’s Terrifyer - October 12th, 2004

Happy 9th Birthday:
RAM-ZET's Neutralized - October 12th, 2009
SLOWMOTION APOCALYPSE's Mothra - October 12th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday:
ALL THAT REMAINS' ...For We Are Many - October 12th, 2010
INTRONAUT's Valley Of Smoke - October 12th, 2010
MADBALL's Empire - October 12th, 2010
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's Creatures - October 12th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday INSOMNIUM's One For Sorrow - October 12th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday:
FALL OF THE IDOLS’ Solemn Verses – October 12th, 2012
MAGICA’s Center Of The Great Unknown – October 12th, 2012

(Jeff Keith live photo by Joe Kleon)



Featured Audio

SKÁLMÖLD - "Sverðið" (Napalm)

SKÁLMÖLD - "Sverðið" (Napalm)

Featured Video

LUTHARÖ Premiere “Unleash The Beast”

LUTHARÖ Premiere “Unleash The Beast”

Latest Reviews