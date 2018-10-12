Brave History October 12th, 2018 - TESLA, STATUS QUO, ARMORED SAINT, BLUE CHEER, THE CULT, GORGOROTH, MY DYING BRIDE, W.A.S.P., And More!

Happy 60th Birthday Jeff Keith (TESLA) - October 12th, 1958



Happy 70th Birthday Rick Parfitt (STATUS QUO) - October 12th, 1948



Happy 55th Birthday Gonzo Sandoval (ARMORED SAINT) - October 12th, 1963



R.I.P. Richard Allan "Dickie" Peterson (BLUE CHEER): September 12, 1946 – October 12, 2009



Happy 24th Birthday THE CULT’s The Cult - October 12th, 1994



Happy 24th Birthday GORGOROTH’s Pentagram - October 12th, 1994



Happy 19th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Light At The End Of The World - October 12th, 1999



Happy 9th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s Babylon – October 12th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday PIG DESTROYER’s Terrifyer - October 12th, 2004

Happy 9th Birthday:

RAM-ZET's Neutralized - October 12th, 2009

SLOWMOTION APOCALYPSE's Mothra - October 12th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday:

ALL THAT REMAINS' ...For We Are Many - October 12th, 2010

INTRONAUT's Valley Of Smoke - October 12th, 2010

MADBALL's Empire - October 12th, 2010

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's Creatures - October 12th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday INSOMNIUM's One For Sorrow - October 12th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday:

FALL OF THE IDOLS’ Solemn Verses – October 12th, 2012

MAGICA’s Center Of The Great Unknown – October 12th, 2012

(Jeff Keith live photo by Joe Kleon)