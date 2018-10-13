Brave History October 13th, 2018 - SAMMY HAGAR, FOGHAT, ANTHRAX, HAREM SCAREM, TRIUMPH, AC/DC, KISS, SAXON, SKELETONWITCH, And More!

Happy 71st Birthday SAMMY HAGAR (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - October 13th, 1947



Happy 69th Birthday Craig MacGregor (FOGHAT) (64) - - October 13th, 1949



Happy 58th Birthday Joey Belladonna (ANTHRAX) - October 13th, 1960



Happy 50th Birthday Pete Lesperance (HAREM SCAREM) - October 13th, 1968



Happy 42nd Birthday TRIUMPH’s Triumph - October 13th, 1976



Happy 40th Birthday AC/DC's If You Want Blood You've Got It - October 13th, 1978



Happy 36th Birthday KISS' Creatures Of The Night - October 13th, 1982



Happy 32nd Birthday SAXON’s Rock The Nations – October 13th, 1986



Happy 9th Birthday SKELETONWITCH’s Breathing The Fire – October 13th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday:

BARONESS' Blue Record - October 13th, 2009

DAWN OF AZAZEL's Relentless - October 13th, 2009

(Sammy Hagar live photo by Jennifer Schmitt)