Brave History October 13th, 2020 - SAMMY HAGAR, FOGHAT, ANTHRAX, HAREM SCAREM, TRIUMPH, AC/DC, KISS, SAXON, ACE FREHLEY, OVERKILL, SKELETONWITCH, And More!

Happy 73rd Birthday SAMMY HAGAR (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - October 13th, 1947



Happy 71st Birthday Craig MacGregor (FOGHAT) (64) - - October 13th, 1949



Happy 60th Birthday Joey Belladonna (ANTHRAX) - October 13th, 1960



Happy 52nd Birthday Pete Lesperance (HAREM SCAREM) - October 13th, 1968



Happy 44th Birthday TRIUMPH’s Triumph - October 13th, 1976



Happy 42nd Birthday AC/DC's If You Want Blood You've Got It - October 13th, 1978



Happy 38th Birthday KISS' Creatures Of The Night - October 13th, 1982



Happy 34th Birthday SAXON’s Rock The Nations – October 13th, 1986



Happy 31st Birthday ACE FREHLEY’s Trouble Walkin’ – October 13th, 1989



Happy 31st Birthday OVERKILL’s The Years Of Decay – October 13th, 1989



Happy 11th Birthday SKELETONWITCH’s Breathing The Fire – October 13th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (October 13th, 2009)

BARONESS' Blue Record

DAWN OF AZAZEL's Relentless

(Sammy Hagar live photo by Jennifer Schmitt)