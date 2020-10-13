Brave History October 13th, 2020 - SAMMY HAGAR, FOGHAT, ANTHRAX, HAREM SCAREM, TRIUMPH, AC/DC, KISS, SAXON, ACE FREHLEY, OVERKILL, SKELETONWITCH, And More!
October 13, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 73rd Birthday SAMMY HAGAR (CHICKENFOOT, VAN HALEN) - October 13th, 1947
Happy 71st Birthday Craig MacGregor (FOGHAT) (64) - - October 13th, 1949
Happy 60th Birthday Joey Belladonna (ANTHRAX) - October 13th, 1960
Happy 52nd Birthday Pete Lesperance (HAREM SCAREM) - October 13th, 1968
Happy 44th Birthday TRIUMPH’s Triumph - October 13th, 1976
Happy 42nd Birthday AC/DC's If You Want Blood You've Got It - October 13th, 1978
Happy 38th Birthday KISS' Creatures Of The Night - October 13th, 1982
Happy 34th Birthday SAXON’s Rock The Nations – October 13th, 1986
Happy 31st Birthday ACE FREHLEY’s Trouble Walkin’ – October 13th, 1989
Happy 31st Birthday OVERKILL’s The Years Of Decay – October 13th, 1989
Happy 11th Birthday SKELETONWITCH’s Breathing The Fire – October 13th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday (October 13th, 2009)
BARONESS' Blue Record
DAWN OF AZAZEL's Relentless
(Sammy Hagar live photo by Jennifer Schmitt)