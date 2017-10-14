Brave History October 14th, 2017 - NAZARETH, THE MOODY BLUES, TWISTED SISTER, KISS, RIOT, IRON MAIDEN, SAXON, TRIVIUM, DEEP PURPLE, EXODUS, OZZY OSBOURNE, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday KISS' Alive II - October 14th, 1977





Happy 71st Birthday William Daniel "Dan" McCafferty (NAZARETH) - October 14th, 1946





Happy 71st Birthday Justin Hayward (THE MOODY BLUES) - October 14th, 1946





Happy 37th Birthday Kobra Paige (KOBRA AND THE LOTUS) - October 14th, 1980



R.I.P. Anthony "A.J." Jude Pero (TWISTED SISTER): October 14, 1959 – March 20, 2015



Happy 34th Birthday RIOT’s Born In America - October 14th, 1983





Happy 32nd Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Live After Death - October 14th, 1985



Happy 20th Birthday SAXON’s Unleash The Beast - October 14th, 1997





Happy 14th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Ember To Inferno - October 14th, 2003



Happy 4th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Perfect Strangers Live (DVD) – October 14th, 2013



Happy 3rd Birthday EXODUS’ Blood In Blood Out – October 14th, 2014



Happy 3rd Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Memoirs Of A Madman (compilation) – October 14th, 2014



More releases on this day:



Happy 8th Birthday

DECADENCE's Chargepoint - October 14th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday

ALMAH - Motion - October 14th, 2011

ETERNAL GRAY - Your Gods, My Enemies - October 14th, 2011

HYPOCRISY - Hell Over Sofia - 20 Years Of Chaos And Confusion - October 14th, 2011

SOLSTAFIR - Svartir Sandar - October 14th, 2011

TSJUDER - Legion Helvete - October 14th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday

THE ACACIA STRAIN - Coma Witch - October 14th, 2014

REVOCATION - Deathless - October 14th, 2014

SCAR SYMMETRY - The Singularity, Phase 1: Neohumanity - October 14th, 2014