Brave History October 14th, 2019 - KISS, NAZARETH, THE MOODY BLUES, TWISTED SISTER, RIOT, IRON MAIDEN, SAXON, TRIVIUM, DEEP PURPLE, EXODUS, OZZY OSBOURNE, And More!
October 14, 2019, 15 minutes ago
Happy 42nd Birthday KISS' Alive II - October 14th, 1977
Happy 73rd Birthday William Daniel "Dan" McCafferty (NAZARETH) - October 14th, 1946
Happy 73rd Birthday Justin Hayward (THE MOODY BLUES) - October 14th, 1946
Happy 39th Birthday Kobra Paige (KOBRA AND THE LOTUS) - October 14th, 1980
R.I.P. Anthony "A.J." Jude Pero (TWISTED SISTER): October 14, 1959 – March 20, 2015
Happy 36th Birthday RIOT’s Born In America - October 14th, 1983
Happy 34th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Live After Death - October 14th, 1985
Happy 22nd Birthday SAXON’s Unleash The Beast - October 14th, 1997
Happy 16th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Ember To Inferno - October 14th, 2003
Happy 6th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Perfect Strangers Live (DVD) – October 14th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday EXODUS’ Blood In Blood Out – October 14th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Memoirs Of A Madman (compilation) – October 14th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday
DECADENCE's Chargepoint - October 14th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday
ALMAH - Motion - October 14th, 2011
ETERNAL GRAY - Your Gods, My Enemies - October 14th, 2011
HYPOCRISY - Hell Over Sofia - 20 Years Of Chaos And Confusion - October 14th, 2011
SOLSTAFIR - Svartir Sandar - October 14th, 2011
TSJUDER - Legion Helvete - October 14th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday
THE ACACIA STRAIN - Coma Witch - October 14th, 2014
REVOCATION - Deathless - October 14th, 2014
SCAR SYMMETRY - The Singularity, Phase 1: Neohumanity - October 14th, 2014