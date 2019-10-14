Brave History October 14th, 2019 - KISS, NAZARETH, THE MOODY BLUES, TWISTED SISTER, RIOT, IRON MAIDEN, SAXON, TRIVIUM, DEEP PURPLE, EXODUS, OZZY OSBOURNE, And More!

October 14, 2019, 15 minutes ago

news heavy metal hard rock rarities iron maiden nazareth kiss riot saxon trivium exodus

Brave History October 14th, 2019 - KISS, NAZARETH, THE MOODY BLUES, TWISTED SISTER, RIOT, IRON MAIDEN, SAXON, TRIVIUM, DEEP PURPLE, EXODUS, OZZY OSBOURNE, And More!

Happy 42nd Birthday KISS' Alive II - October 14th, 1977

 

Happy 73rd Birthday William Daniel "Dan" McCafferty (NAZARETH) - October 14th, 1946

 
Happy 73rd Birthday Justin Hayward (THE MOODY BLUES) - October 14th, 1946

 
Happy 39th Birthday Kobra Paige (KOBRA AND THE LOTUS) - October 14th, 1980

R.I.P. Anthony "A.J." Jude Pero (TWISTED SISTER): October 14, 1959 – March 20, 2015

Happy 36th Birthday RIOT’s Born In America - October 14th, 1983

 
Happy 34th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Live After Death - October 14th, 1985

 Happy 22nd Birthday SAXON’s Unleash The Beast - October 14th, 1997

 
Happy 16th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Ember To Inferno - October 14th, 2003

Happy 6th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Perfect Strangers Live (DVD) – October 14th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday EXODUS’ Blood In Blood Out – October 14th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Memoirs Of A Madman (compilation) – October 14th, 2014

More releases on this day:
 
Happy 10th Birthday
DECADENCE's Chargepoint - October 14th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday
ALMAH - Motion - October 14th, 2011
ETERNAL GRAY - Your Gods, My Enemies - October 14th, 2011
HYPOCRISY - Hell Over Sofia - 20 Years Of Chaos And Confusion - October 14th, 2011
SOLSTAFIR - Svartir Sandar - October 14th, 2011
TSJUDER - Legion Helvete - October 14th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday
THE ACACIA STRAIN - Coma Witch - October 14th, 2014
REVOCATION - Deathless - October 14th, 2014
SCAR SYMMETRY - The Singularity, Phase 1: Neohumanity - October 14th, 2014



Featured Audio

CELL – “Gods Of The NetherRealm” (Independent)

CELL – “Gods Of The NetherRealm” (Independent)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews