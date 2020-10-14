Brave History October 14th, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, KISS, NAZARETH, THE MOODY BLUES, TWISTED SISTER, RIOT, SAXON, TRIVIUM, DEEP PURPLE, EXODUS, OZZY OSBOURNE, And More!
October 14, 2020, 10 minutes ago
Happy 35th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Live After Death - October 14th, 1985
Happy 43rd Birthday KISS' Alive II - October 14th, 1977
Happy 74th Birthday William Daniel "Dan" McCafferty (NAZARETH) - October 14th, 1946
Happy 74th Birthday Justin Hayward (THE MOODY BLUES) - October 14th, 1946
Happy 40th Birthday Kobra Paige (KOBRA AND THE LOTUS) - October 14th, 1980
R.I.P. Anthony "A.J." Jude Pero (TWISTED SISTER): October 14, 1959 – March 20, 2015
Happy 37th Birthday RIOT’s Born In America - October 14th, 1983
Happy 23rd Birthday SAXON’s Unleash The Beast - October 14th, 1997
Happy 17th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Ember To Inferno - October 14th, 2003
Happy 7th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Perfect Strangers Live (DVD) – October 14th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday EXODUS’ Blood In Blood Out – October 14th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Memoirs Of A Madman (compilation) – October 14th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
DECADENCE's Chargepoint - October 14th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday
ALMAH - Motion - October 14th, 2011
ETERNAL GRAY - Your Gods, My Enemies - October 14th, 2011
HYPOCRISY - Hell Over Sofia - 20 Years Of Chaos And Confusion - October 14th, 2011
SOLSTAFIR - Svartir Sandar - October 14th, 2011
TSJUDER - Legion Helvete - October 14th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday
THE ACACIA STRAIN - Coma Witch - October 14th, 2014
REVOCATION - Deathless - October 14th, 2014
SCAR SYMMETRY - The Singularity, Phase 1: Neohumanity - October 14th, 2014