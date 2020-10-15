Brave History October 15th, 2020 - AC/DC, ANGEL, BRITNY FOX, MOTÖRHEAD, ALCATRAZZ, MANOWAR, TANKARD, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, IN FLAMES, KATAKLYSM, MY DYING BRIDE, TRIVIUM
Happy 36th Birthday AC/DC’s '74 Jailbreak - October 15th, 1984
Happy 69th Birthday Frank DiMino (ANGEL) - October 15th, 1951
Happy 60th Birthday “Dizzy" Dean Davidson (BRITNY FOX) - October 15th, 1960
Happy 32nd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Nö Sleep At All - October 15th, 1988
Happy 37th Birthday ALCATRAZZ’ No Parole From Rock ‘N’ Roll - October 15th, 1983
Happy 36th Birthday MANOWAR’s Sign Of The Hammer - October 15th, 1984
Happy 32nd Birthday TANKARD's The Morning After - October 15th, 1988
Happy 24th Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Wiseblood - October 15th, 1996
Happy 24th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Overnight Sensation - October 15th, 1996
Happy 24th Birthday DIO’s Angry Machines – October 15th, 1996
Happy 23rd Birthday IN FLAMES' Whoracle - October 15th, 1997
Happy 18th Birthday KATAKLYSM’s Shadows & Dust - October 15th, 2002
Happy 8th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s A Map Of All Our Failures – October 15th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Vengeance Falls – October 15th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday MONSTER MAGNET’s Last Patrol – October 15th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday AVA INFERI’s The Silhouette - October 15th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday (October 15th, 2010)
ALL ENDS' A Road To Depression
MAGIC KINGDOM's Symphony Of War
MIRROR OF DECEPTION's A Smouldering Fire
RHAPSODY OF FIRE's The Cold Embrace Of Fear - A Dark Romantic Symphony
SYMPHORCE's Unrestricted
Happy 8th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Vanitas – October 15th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday (October 15th, 2013)
DOOMRIDERS’ Grand Blood
RED FANG’s Whales And Leeches