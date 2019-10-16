Brave History October 16th, 2019 - PRIMAL FEAR, BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE, RAINBOW, HELLYEAH, KAMELOT, THIN LIZZY, OZZY OSBOURNE, EPICA, GRAVE, SAXON, And More!

Happy 56th Birthday Mat Sinner (SINNER, PRIMAL FEAR) - October 16th, 1963



Happy 76th Birthday Fred Turner (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE) - October 16th, 1943



Happy 66th Birthday Tony Carey (RAINBOW) - October 16th, 1953



Happy 59th Birthday Robert Arthur "Bob" Mould (HÜSKER DÜ, SUGAR) - October 16th, 1960



Happy 57th Birthday Michael "Flea" Balzary (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 16th, 1962



Happy 48th Birthday - Chad Gray (HELLYEAH, MUDVAYNE) October 16th, 1971



Happy 43rd Birthday Casey Grillo (KAMELOT) - October 16th, 1976



Happy 43rd Birthday THIN LIZZY's Johnny The Fox - October 16th, 1976



Happy 18th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Down To Earth - October 16th, 2001



Happy 10th Birthday EPICA's Design Your Universe - October 16th, 2009



Happy 4th Birthday GRAVE’s Out Of Respect For The Dead – October 16th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday SAXON’s Battering Ram – October 16th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday

TEXTURES’ Drawing Circles - October 16, 2006

STURMGEIST's Uber - October 16th, 2006

SYLOSIS' Casting Shadows (EP) - October 16th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday

BORN OF OSIRIS' The New Reign - October 16th, 2007

DEMIRICOUS' Two (Poverty) - October 16th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday

BRAINSTORM's Memorial Roots - October 16th, 2009

FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING - The Everhaunting Past/Chapter IV - A Splendid Retrospection - October 16th, 2009

WINGER's Karma - October 16th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday

DETHLOK’s Dethalbum III – October 16th, 2012

NO BRAGGING RIGHTS’ Cycles – October 16th, 2012

YAKUZA’s Beyul – October 16th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday EUROPE’s Live At Sweden Rock - 30th Anniversary Show - October 16th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday KAYO DOT’s Coffins On Lo – October 16th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday

40 BELOW SUMMER’s Transmission Infrared – October 16th, 2015

BLACK TIDE’s Chasing Shadows – October 16th, 2015

GOROD’s A Maze Of Recycled Creeds – October 16th, 2015

SADIST’s Hyaena – October 16th, 2015