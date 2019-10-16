Brave History October 16th, 2019 - PRIMAL FEAR, BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE, RAINBOW, HELLYEAH, KAMELOT, THIN LIZZY, OZZY OSBOURNE, EPICA, GRAVE, SAXON, And More!
October 16, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 56th Birthday Mat Sinner (SINNER, PRIMAL FEAR) - October 16th, 1963
Happy 76th Birthday Fred Turner (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE) - October 16th, 1943
Happy 66th Birthday Tony Carey (RAINBOW) - October 16th, 1953
Happy 59th Birthday Robert Arthur "Bob" Mould (HÜSKER DÜ, SUGAR) - October 16th, 1960
Happy 57th Birthday Michael "Flea" Balzary (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 16th, 1962
Happy 48th Birthday - Chad Gray (HELLYEAH, MUDVAYNE) October 16th, 1971
Happy 43rd Birthday Casey Grillo (KAMELOT) - October 16th, 1976
Happy 43rd Birthday THIN LIZZY's Johnny The Fox - October 16th, 1976
Happy 18th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Down To Earth - October 16th, 2001
Happy 10th Birthday EPICA's Design Your Universe - October 16th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday GRAVE’s Out Of Respect For The Dead – October 16th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday SAXON’s Battering Ram – October 16th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday
TEXTURES’ Drawing Circles - October 16, 2006
STURMGEIST's Uber - October 16th, 2006
SYLOSIS' Casting Shadows (EP) - October 16th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday
BORN OF OSIRIS' The New Reign - October 16th, 2007
DEMIRICOUS' Two (Poverty) - October 16th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday
BRAINSTORM's Memorial Roots - October 16th, 2009
FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING - The Everhaunting Past/Chapter IV - A Splendid Retrospection - October 16th, 2009
WINGER's Karma - October 16th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday
DETHLOK’s Dethalbum III – October 16th, 2012
NO BRAGGING RIGHTS’ Cycles – October 16th, 2012
YAKUZA’s Beyul – October 16th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday EUROPE’s Live At Sweden Rock - 30th Anniversary Show - October 16th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday KAYO DOT’s Coffins On Lo – October 16th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday
40 BELOW SUMMER’s Transmission Infrared – October 16th, 2015
BLACK TIDE’s Chasing Shadows – October 16th, 2015
GOROD’s A Maze Of Recycled Creeds – October 16th, 2015
SADIST’s Hyaena – October 16th, 2015