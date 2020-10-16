Brave History October 16th, 2020 - POSSESSED, PRIMAL FEAR, BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE, RAINBOW, HELLYEAH, KAMELOT, THIN LIZZY, OZZY OSBOURNE, EPICA, GRAVE, SAXON, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday POSSESSED's Seven Churches - October 16th, 1985







Happy 57th Birthday Mat Sinner (SINNER, PRIMAL FEAR) - October 16th, 1963



Happy 77th Birthday Fred Turner (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE) - October 16th, 1943



Happy 67th Birthday Tony Carey (RAINBOW) - October 16th, 1953



Happy 60th Birthday Robert Arthur "Bob" Mould (HÜSKER DÜ, SUGAR) - October 16th, 1960



Happy 58th Birthday Michael "Flea" Balzary (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 16th, 1962



Happy 49th Birthday - Chad Gray (HELLYEAH, MUDVAYNE) October 16th, 1971



Happy 44th Birthday Casey Grillo (KAMELOT) - October 16th, 1976



Happy 44th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Johnny The Fox - October 16th, 1976



Happy 19th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Down To Earth - October 16th, 2001



Happy 11th Birthday EPICA's Design Your Universe - October 16th, 2009



Happy 5th Birthday GRAVE’s Out Of Respect For The Dead – October 16th, 2015



Happy 5th Birthday SAXON’s Battering Ram – October 16th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday (October 16th, 2006)

TEXTURES’ Drawing Circles

STURMGEIST's Uber

SYLOSIS' Casting Shadows (EP)

Happy 13th Birthday (October 16th, 2007)

BORN OF OSIRIS' The New Reign

DEMIRICOUS' Two (Poverty)

Happy 11th Birthday (October 16th, 2009)

BRAINSTORM's Memorial Roots

FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING - The Everhaunting Past/Chapter IV - A Splendid Retrospection

WINGER's Karma

Happy 8th Birthday (October 16th, 2012)

DETHLOK’s Dethalbum III

NO BRAGGING RIGHTS’ Cycles

YAKUZA’s Beyul

Happy 7th Birthday EUROPE’s Live At Sweden Rock - 30th Anniversary Show - October 16th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday KAYO DOT’s Coffins On Lo – October 16th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday (October 16th, 2015)

40 BELOW SUMMER’s Transmission Infrared

BLACK TIDE’s Chasing Shadows

GOROD’s A Maze Of Recycled Creeds

SADIST’s Hyaena