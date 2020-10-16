Brave History October 16th, 2020 - PRIMAL FEAR, BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE, RAINBOW, HELLYEAH, KAMELOT, THIN LIZZY, OZZY OSBOURNE, EPICA, GRAVE, SAXON, And More!

October 16, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities primal fear bachman turner overdrive rainbow hellyeah kamelot thin lizzy ozzy osbourne epica kiss grave saxon

Brave History October 16th, 2020 - PRIMAL FEAR, BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE, RAINBOW, HELLYEAH, KAMELOT, THIN LIZZY, OZZY OSBOURNE, EPICA, GRAVE, SAXON, And More!

Happy 57th Birthday Mat Sinner (SINNER, PRIMAL FEAR) - October 16th, 1963

Happy 77th Birthday Fred Turner (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE) - October 16th, 1943

Happy 67th Birthday Tony Carey (RAINBOW) - October 16th, 1953

Happy 60th Birthday Robert Arthur "Bob" Mould (HÜSKER DÜ, SUGAR) - October 16th, 1960

Happy 58th Birthday Michael "Flea" Balzary (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 16th, 1962

Happy 49th Birthday - Chad Gray (HELLYEAH, MUDVAYNE) October 16th, 1971

Happy 44th Birthday Casey Grillo (KAMELOT) - October 16th, 1976

Happy 44th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Johnny The Fox - October 16th, 1976

Happy 19th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Down To Earth - October 16th, 2001

Happy 11th Birthday EPICA's Design Your Universe - October 16th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday GRAVE’s Out Of Respect For The Dead – October 16th, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday SAXON’s Battering Ram – October 16th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday (October 16th, 2006)
TEXTURES’ Drawing Circles 
STURMGEIST's Uber 
SYLOSIS' Casting Shadows (EP) 

Happy 13th Birthday (October 16th, 2007)
BORN OF OSIRIS' The New Reign
DEMIRICOUS' Two (Poverty) 

Happy 11th Birthday (October 16th, 2009)
BRAINSTORM's Memorial Roots 
FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING - The Everhaunting Past/Chapter IV - A Splendid Retrospection
WINGER's Karma

Happy 8th Birthday (October 16th, 2012)
DETHLOK’s Dethalbum III 
NO BRAGGING RIGHTS’ Cycles 
YAKUZA’s Beyul 

Happy 7th Birthday EUROPE’s Live At Sweden Rock - 30th Anniversary Show - October 16th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday KAYO DOT’s Coffins On Lo – October 16th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday (October 16th, 2015)
40 BELOW SUMMER’s Transmission Infrared 
BLACK TIDE’s Chasing Shadows 
GOROD’s A Maze Of Recycled Creeds 
SADIST’s Hyaena 



Featured Audio

HELION PRIME – “Forbidden Zone” (Saibot Reigns)

HELION PRIME – “Forbidden Zone” (Saibot Reigns)

Latest Reviews