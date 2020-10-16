Brave History October 16th, 2020 - PRIMAL FEAR, BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE, RAINBOW, HELLYEAH, KAMELOT, THIN LIZZY, OZZY OSBOURNE, EPICA, GRAVE, SAXON, And More!
October 16, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 57th Birthday Mat Sinner (SINNER, PRIMAL FEAR) - October 16th, 1963
Happy 77th Birthday Fred Turner (BACHMAN TURNER OVERDRIVE) - October 16th, 1943
Happy 67th Birthday Tony Carey (RAINBOW) - October 16th, 1953
Happy 60th Birthday Robert Arthur "Bob" Mould (HÜSKER DÜ, SUGAR) - October 16th, 1960
Happy 58th Birthday Michael "Flea" Balzary (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 16th, 1962
Happy 49th Birthday - Chad Gray (HELLYEAH, MUDVAYNE) October 16th, 1971
Happy 44th Birthday Casey Grillo (KAMELOT) - October 16th, 1976
Happy 44th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Johnny The Fox - October 16th, 1976
Happy 19th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Down To Earth - October 16th, 2001
Happy 11th Birthday EPICA's Design Your Universe - October 16th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday GRAVE’s Out Of Respect For The Dead – October 16th, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday SAXON’s Battering Ram – October 16th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday (October 16th, 2006)
TEXTURES’ Drawing Circles
STURMGEIST's Uber
SYLOSIS' Casting Shadows (EP)
Happy 13th Birthday (October 16th, 2007)
BORN OF OSIRIS' The New Reign
DEMIRICOUS' Two (Poverty)
Happy 11th Birthday (October 16th, 2009)
BRAINSTORM's Memorial Roots
FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING - The Everhaunting Past/Chapter IV - A Splendid Retrospection
WINGER's Karma
Happy 8th Birthday (October 16th, 2012)
DETHLOK’s Dethalbum III
NO BRAGGING RIGHTS’ Cycles
YAKUZA’s Beyul
Happy 7th Birthday EUROPE’s Live At Sweden Rock - 30th Anniversary Show - October 16th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday KAYO DOT’s Coffins On Lo – October 16th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday (October 16th, 2015)
40 BELOW SUMMER’s Transmission Infrared
BLACK TIDE’s Chasing Shadows
GOROD’s A Maze Of Recycled Creeds
SADIST’s Hyaena