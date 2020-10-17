Brave History October 17th, 2020 - SAVATAGE, OBITUARY, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, SKYCLAD, SPINAL TAP, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, MONTROSE, KISS, AC/DC, NEVERMORE, CRADLE OF FILTH, ICED EARTH, And More!
R.I.P. Christopher Michael Oliva (SAVATAGE) – April 3rd, 1963 – October 17th, 1993
Happy 53rd Birthday Allen West (OBITUARY, SIX FEET UNDER) - October 17th, 1967
Happy 31st Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Controlled by Hatred / Feel Like Shit… Déjà Vu – October 17th, 1989
Happy 29th Birthday SKYCLAD’s The Wayward Sons Of Mother Earth - October 17th, 1991
Happy 73rd Birthday Michael John McKean (SPINAL TAP) - October 17th, 1947
Happy 43rd Birthday LYNYRD SKYNYRD's Street Survivors - October 17th, 1977
Happy 47th Birthday MONTROSE's Montrose - October 17th, 1973
Happy 31st Birthday KISS’ Hot In The Shade - October 17th, 1989
Happy 12th Birthday AC/DC's Black Ice - October 17th, 2008
Happy 25th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Magnum Opus - October 17th, 1995
Happy 20th Birthday NEVERMORE’s Dead Heart In A Dead World - October 17th, 2000
Happy 14th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Devil's Got A New Disguise - October 17th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s Thornography - October 17th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday IT DIES TODAY's Sirens - October 17th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday ICED EARTH's Dystopia - October 17th, 2011