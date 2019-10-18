Brave History October 18th, 2019 - QUEENSRŸCHE, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, CHUCK BERRY, REO SPEEDWAGON, BONFIRE, IRON MAIDEN, OPETH, CRYPTOPSY, HAMMERFALL

October 18, 2019, 9 minutes ago

news rarities nuclear assault chuck berry reo speedwagon bonfire iron maiden queensryche opeth cryptopsy hammerfall

Brave History October 18th, 2019 - QUEENSRŸCHE, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, CHUCK BERRY, REO SPEEDWAGON, BONFIRE, IRON MAIDEN, OPETH, CRYPTOPSY, HAMMERFALL

Happy 25th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Promised Land - October 18th, 1994

Happy 55th Birthday - Danny Lilker (NUCLEAR ASSAULT, BRUTAL TRUTH, S.O.D., ANTHRAX) - October 18th, 1964

R.I.P CHUCK BERRY - October 18th, 1926 - March 18th, 2017

R.I.P. Birthday Gary Dean Richrath (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 18th, 1949 - September 13th, 2015

Happy 32nd Birthday BONFIRE’s Fireworks - October 18th, 1987

Happy 26th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Dead One - October 18th, 1993

Happy 20th Birthday OPETH’s Still Life - October 18th, 1999

Happy 14th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s Once Was Not - October 18th, 2005

Happy 13th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Threshold - October 18th, 2006


Happy 14th Birthday 
PRIESTESS' Hello Master - October 18th, 2005
SOLEFALD's Red For Fire: An Icelandic Odyssey Part I - October 18th, 2005

Happy 13th Birthday 
SOLEFALD’s Black For Death: An Icelandic Odyssey, Pt. 2 - October 18th, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday 
THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL's The Murder Of Jesus The Jew - October 18th, 2010
ALARUM's Natural Causes - October 18th, 2011
ELECTRO QUARTERSTAFF's Aykroyd - October 18th, 2011
RONNY MUNROE's Lords Of The Edge - October 18th, 2011



Featured Audio

CELL – “Gods Of The NetherRealm” (Independent)

CELL – “Gods Of The NetherRealm” (Independent)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews