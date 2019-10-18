Brave History October 18th, 2019 - QUEENSRŸCHE, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, CHUCK BERRY, REO SPEEDWAGON, BONFIRE, IRON MAIDEN, OPETH, CRYPTOPSY, HAMMERFALL
October 18, 2019, 9 minutes ago
Happy 25th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Promised Land - October 18th, 1994
Happy 55th Birthday - Danny Lilker (NUCLEAR ASSAULT, BRUTAL TRUTH, S.O.D., ANTHRAX) - October 18th, 1964
R.I.P CHUCK BERRY - October 18th, 1926 - March 18th, 2017
R.I.P. Birthday Gary Dean Richrath (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 18th, 1949 - September 13th, 2015
Happy 32nd Birthday BONFIRE’s Fireworks - October 18th, 1987
Happy 26th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Dead One - October 18th, 1993
Happy 20th Birthday OPETH’s Still Life - October 18th, 1999
Happy 14th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s Once Was Not - October 18th, 2005
Happy 13th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Threshold - October 18th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday
PRIESTESS' Hello Master - October 18th, 2005
SOLEFALD's Red For Fire: An Icelandic Odyssey Part I - October 18th, 2005
Happy 13th Birthday
SOLEFALD’s Black For Death: An Icelandic Odyssey, Pt. 2 - October 18th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday
THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL's The Murder Of Jesus The Jew - October 18th, 2010
ALARUM's Natural Causes - October 18th, 2011
ELECTRO QUARTERSTAFF's Aykroyd - October 18th, 2011
RONNY MUNROE's Lords Of The Edge - October 18th, 2011