Brave History October 18th, 2020 - QUEENSRŸCHE, THE CULT, CARCASS, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, CHUCK BERRY, REO SPEEDWAGON, BONFIRE, IRON MAIDEN, OPETH, CRYPTOPSY, HAMMERFALL

Happy 26th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Promised Land - October 18th, 1994



Happy 36th Birthday THE CULT’s Love - October 18th, 1985



Happy 27th Birthday CARCASS’ Heartwork - October 18th, 1993



Happy 56th Birthday - Danny Lilker (NUCLEAR ASSAULT, BRUTAL TRUTH, S.O.D., ANTHRAX) - October 18th, 1964

R.I.P CHUCK BERRY - October 18th, 1926 - March 18th, 2017



R.I.P. Birthday Gary Dean Richrath (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 18th, 1949 - September 13th, 2015



Happy 33rd Birthday BONFIRE’s Fireworks - October 18th, 1987



Happy 27th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Dead One - October 18th, 1993



Happy 21st Birthday OPETH’s Still Life - October 18th, 1999



Happy 15th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s Once Was Not - October 18th, 2005



Happy 14th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Threshold - October 18th, 2006



Happy 1st Birthday 1349’s The Infernal Pathway – October 18th, 2019



Happy 1st Birthday ALTER BRIDGE’s Walk The Sky – October 18th, 2019



Happy 1st Birthday MICHAEL MONROE’s One Man Gang – October 18th, 2019



Happy 1st Birthday RAY ALDER’s What The Water Wants – October 18th, 2019



More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday (October 18th, 2005)

PRIESTESS' Hello Master

SOLEFALD's Red For Fire: An Icelandic Odyssey Part I

Happy 14th Birthday SOLEFALD’s Black For Death: An Icelandic Odyssey, Pt. 2 - October 18th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday (October 18th, 2010)

THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL's The Murder Of Jesus The Jew

ALARUM's Natural Causes

ELECTRO QUARTERSTAFF's Aykroyd

RONNY MUNROE's Lords Of The Edge

Happy 1st Birthday (October 18th, 2019)

I DECLARE WAR’s Downcast (EP)

INFECTED RAIN’s Endorphin

KONKHRA’s Alpha And The Omega

LIONIZE’s Panic Attack!

SANTA CRUZ’s Katharsis

UNEVEN STRUCTURE’s Paragon