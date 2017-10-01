Brave History October 1st, 2017 - MESHUGGAH, WISHBONE ASH, APRIL WINE, AMORPHIS, IRON MAIDEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ACCEPT, WARRANT, AXEL RUDI PELL, GRAVE DIGGER, MELECHESH, And More!

Happy 26th Birthday MESHUGGAH’s Contradictions Collapse - October 1st, 1991



Happy 70th Birthday Martin Robert Turner (WISHBONE ASH) - October 1, 1947



Happy 66th Birthday Brian Gilbert Greenway (APRIL WINE) - October 1, 1951



Happy 45th Birthday Esa Holopainen (AMORPHIS) - October 1st, 1972



Happy 27th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's No Prayer For The Dying - October 1st, 1990



Happy 26th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Decade Of Decadence 81-91 (greatest hits compilation) - October 1st, 1991



Happy 23rd Birthday ACCEPT’s Death Row - October 1st, 1994



Happy 21st Birthday WARRANT’s Belly To Belly - October 1st, 1996



Happy 10th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Diamonds Unlocked - October 1st, 2007



Happy 7th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER's The Clans Will Rise Again - October 1st, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday MELECHESH's The Epigenesis - October 1st, 2010



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday SYBREED’s Antares - October 1st, 2007

Happy 4th Birthday:

BROKEN HOPE’s Omen Of Disease – October 1st, 2013

SCAR THE MARTYR’s Scar The Martyr – October 1st, 2013

THE BROWNING’s Hypernova – October 1st, 2013

WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Paradise (What About Us?) – October 1st, 2013