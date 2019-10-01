Brave History October 1st, 2019 - MESHUGGAH, WISHBONE ASH, APRIL WINE, AMORPHIS, IRON MAIDEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ACCEPT, WARRANT, AXEL RUDI PELL, GRAVE DIGGER, MELECHESH, And More!
October 1, 2019, 31 minutes ago
Happy 28th Birthday MESHUGGAH’s Contradictions Collapse - October 1st, 1991
Happy 72nd Birthday Martin Robert Turner (WISHBONE ASH) - October 1, 1947
Happy 68th Birthday Brian Gilbert Greenway (APRIL WINE) - October 1, 1951
Happy 47th Birthday Esa Holopainen (AMORPHIS) - October 1st, 1972
Happy 29th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's No Prayer For The Dying - October 1st, 1990
Happy 28th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Decade Of Decadence 81-91 (greatest hits compilation) - October 1st, 1991
Happy 25th Birthday ACCEPT’s Death Row - October 1st, 1994
Happy 23rd Birthday WARRANT’s Belly To Belly - October 1st, 1996
Happy 12th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Diamonds Unlocked - October 1st, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER's The Clans Will Rise Again - October 1st, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday MELECHESH's The Epigenesis - October 1st, 2010
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday SYBREED’s Antares - October 1st, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday:
BROKEN HOPE’s Omen Of Disease – October 1st, 2013
SCAR THE MARTYR’s Scar The Martyr – October 1st, 2013
THE BROWNING’s Hypernova – October 1st, 2013
WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Paradise (What About Us?) – October 1st, 2013