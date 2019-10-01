Brave History October 1st, 2019 - MESHUGGAH, WISHBONE ASH, APRIL WINE, AMORPHIS, IRON MAIDEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ACCEPT, WARRANT, AXEL RUDI PELL, GRAVE DIGGER, MELECHESH, And More!

October 1, 2019, 31 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities meshuggah wishbone ash april wine amorphis iron maiden motley crue accept warrant axel rudi pell grave digger melechesh

Brave History October 1st, 2019 - MESHUGGAH, WISHBONE ASH, APRIL WINE, AMORPHIS, IRON MAIDEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ACCEPT, WARRANT, AXEL RUDI PELL, GRAVE DIGGER, MELECHESH, And More!

Happy 28th Birthday MESHUGGAH’s Contradictions Collapse - October 1st, 1991

Happy 72nd Birthday Martin Robert Turner (WISHBONE ASH) - October 1, 1947

Happy 68th Birthday Brian Gilbert Greenway (APRIL WINE) - October 1, 1951

Happy 47th Birthday Esa Holopainen (AMORPHIS) - October 1st, 1972 

Happy 29th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's No Prayer For The Dying - October 1st, 1990

Happy 28th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Decade Of Decadence 81-91 (greatest hits compilation) - October 1st, 1991

Happy 25th Birthday ACCEPT’s Death Row - October 1st, 1994 

Happy 23rd Birthday WARRANT’s Belly To Belly - October 1st, 1996

Happy 12th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Diamonds Unlocked - October 1st, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER's The Clans Will Rise Again - October 1st, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday MELECHESH's The Epigenesis - October 1st, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday SYBREED’s Antares - October 1st, 2007

Happy 6th Birthday:
BROKEN HOPE’s Omen Of Disease – October 1st, 2013
SCAR THE MARTYR’s Scar The Martyr – October 1st, 2013
THE BROWNING’s Hypernova – October 1st, 2013
WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Paradise (What About Us?) – October 1st, 2013



Featured Audio

OPETH – “Heart In Hand” (Nuclear Blast)

OPETH – “Heart In Hand” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews