Brave History October 1st, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, MESHUGGAH, WISHBONE ASH, APRIL WINE, AMORPHIS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ACCEPT, WARRANT, AXEL RUDI PELL, GRAVE DIGGER, MELECHESH, And More!

October 1, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 30th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's No Prayer For The Dying - October 1st, 1990

Happy 29th Birthday MESHUGGAH’s Contradictions Collapse - October 1st, 1991

Happy 73rd Birthday Martin Robert Turner (WISHBONE ASH) - October 1, 1947

Happy 69th Birthday Brian Gilbert Greenway (APRIL WINE) - October 1, 1951

Happy 48th Birthday Esa Holopainen (AMORPHIS) - October 1st, 1972 

Happy 29th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Decade Of Decadence 81-91 (greatest hits compilation) - October 1st, 1991

Happy 26th Birthday ACCEPT’s Death Row - October 1st, 1994 

Happy 24th Birthday WARRANT’s Belly To Belly - October 1st, 1996

Happy 13th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Diamonds Unlocked - October 1st, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER's The Clans Will Rise Again - October 1st, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday MELECHESH's The Epigenesis - October 1st, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday SYBREED’s Antares - October 1st, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday (October 1st, 2013)
BROKEN HOPE’s Omen Of Disease 
SCAR THE MARTYR’s Scar The Martyr 
THE BROWNING’s Hypernova 
WITHIN TEMPTATION’s Paradise (What About Us?)



ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

