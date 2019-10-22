Brave History October 22nd, 2019 - LED ZEPPELIN, MOUNTAIN, RATT, MACHINE HEAD, ANGRA, LED ZEPPELIN, KISS, DEATH, SLAYER, SUFFOCATION, VAN HALEN, BEHEMOTH, MOTÖRHEAD, METAL CHURCH

Happy 43rd Birthday LED ZEPPELIN’s The Song Remains The Same - October 22nd 1976

The recording of the album and the film The Song Remains The Same took place July 27th-29th at Madison Square Garden in New York City, during the Led Zeppelin’s 1973 North American tour in support of Houses Of The Holy.



Happy 74th Birthday Leslie West (MOUNTAIN) - October 22nd, 1945



Happy 61st Birthday Bobby Blotzer (RATT) - October 22nd, 1958



Happy 54th Birthday Dave McClain (MACHINE HEAD) - October 22nd, 1965



Happy 48th Birthday Rafael Bittencourt (ANGRA) - October 22nd, 1971



Happy 50th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN II - October 22nd, 1969



Happy 45th Birthday KISS' Hotter Than Hell - October 22nd, 1974



Happy 28th Birthday DEATH’s Human – October 22nd, 1991



Happy 28th Birthday SLAYER’s Decade Of Aggression – October 22nd, 1991



Happy 28th Birthday SUFFOCATION’s Effigy Of The Forgotten – October 22nd, 1991



Happy 23rd Birthday OVERKILL’s Fuck You!!! And Then Some - October 22nd, 1996



Happy 23rd Birthday VAN HALEN’s Best Of – Volume I – October 22nd, 1996



Happy 21st Birthday DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN’s Under The Running Board – October 22nd, 1998



Happy 17th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Zos Kia Cultus (Here And Beyond) – October 22nd, 2002



Happy 17th Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Symptom Of The Universe:The Original Black Sabbath 1970-1978 - October 22nd, 2002



Happy 9th Birthday FORBIDDEN's Omega Wave - October 22nd, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Darkly Darkly Venus Aversa - October 22nd, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY’s Zero Distance – October 22nd, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Aftershock – October 22nd, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday METAL CHURCH’s Generation Nothing – October 22nd, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday IHSAHN’s Das Seelenbrechen – October 22nd, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

MANEGRAM's Nattvasen - October 22nd, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday

NEAERA's Forging The Eclipse - October 22nd, 2010

VIRGIN STEELE’s The Black Light Bacchanalia – October 22nd, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday BISON B.C.’s Lovelessness – October 22nd, 2012 ILL NINO’s Epidemia – October 22nd, 2012 THE SWORD’s Apocryphon – October 22nd, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday

LITA FORD’s The Bitch Is Back…Live – October 22nd, 2013

DEF LEPPARD’s Viva! Hysteria – October 22nd, 2013