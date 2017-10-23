Brave History October 23rd, 2017 - METALLICA, MOTÖRHEAD, SAMMY HAGAR, BUDGIE, DEF LEPPARD, HAMMERFALL, EXODUS, HELLOWEEN, HYPOCRISY, And More!

Happy 53rd Birthday Robert Trujillo (METALLICA, OZZY OSBOURNE, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - October 23rd, 1964



R.I.P. Michael "Würzel" Bursten - (MOTÖRHEAD): October 23rd, 1949 – July 9th, 2011



Happy 36th Birthday SAMMY HAGAR's Standing Hampton - October 23rd, 1981



Happy 35th Birthday BUDGIE’s Deliver Us From Evil - October 23rd, 1982



Happy 22nd Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits (1980-1995) - October 23rd, 1995



Happy 21st Birthday AYREON’s Actual Fantasy - October 23rd, 1996



Happy 16th Birthday GODFLESH’s Hymns - October 23rd, 2001



Happy 11th Birthday ANGRA’s Aurora Consurgens - October 23rd, 2006



Happy 10th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Steel Meets Steel - Ten Years of Glory - October 23rd, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday EXODUS' The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A - October 23rd, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday HELLOWEEN's Gambling With The Devil - October 23rd, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday ROBERT PLANT/ALISON KRAUSS’ Raising Sand - October 23rd, 2007



Happy 8th Birthday HYPOCRISY's A Taste Of Extreme Divinity - October 23rd, 2009





More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday

KRUX's II - October 23rd, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday

SAVAGE CIRCUS' Of Doom And Death - October 23rd, 2009

TRANSATLANTIC's The Whirlwind - October 23rd, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday

A LIFE ONCE LOST’s Ecstatic Trance – October 23rd, 2012

BEHOLD THE ARCTOPUS’ Horrorscension – October 23rd, 2012

GOD SEED’s I Begin – October 23rd, 2012

PIG DESTROYER’s Book Burner – October 23rd, 2012

SISTER SIN’s Now And Forever – October 23rd, 2012

THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXTRAVAGANZA’s Danza III: The Alpha – The Omega – October 23rd, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday

AMBERIAN DAWN - Innuendo – October 23rd, 2015

BORN OF OSIRIS - Soul Sphere – October 23rd, 2015

STRPER - Fallen – October 23rd, 2015

VEHEMENCE - Forward Without Motion – October 23rd, 2015