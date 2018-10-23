Brave History October 23rd, 2018 - METALLICA, MOTÖRHEAD, SAMMY HAGAR, BUDGIE, DEF LEPPARD, HAMMERFALL, EXODUS, HELLOWEEN, HYPOCRISY, And More!
October 23, 2018, 2 hours ago
Happy 54th Birthday Robert Trujillo (METALLICA, OZZY OSBOURNE, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - October 23rd, 1964
R.I.P. Michael "Würzel" Bursten - (MOTÖRHEAD): October 23rd, 1949 – July 9th, 2011
Happy 37th Birthday SAMMY HAGAR's Standing Hampton - October 23rd, 1981
Happy 36th Birthday BUDGIE’s Deliver Us From Evil - October 23rd, 1982
Happy 23rd Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits (1980-1995) - October 23rd, 1995
Happy 22nd Birthday AYREON’s Actual Fantasy - October 23rd, 1996
Happy 17th Birthday GODFLESH’s Hymns - October 23rd, 2001
Happy 12th Birthday ANGRA’s Aurora Consurgens - October 23rd, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Steel Meets Steel - Ten Years of Glory - October 23rd, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday EXODUS' The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A - October 23rd, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday HELLOWEEN's Gambling With The Devil - October 23rd, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday ROBERT PLANT/ALISON KRAUSS’ Raising Sand - October 23rd, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday HYPOCRISY's A Taste Of Extreme Divinity - October 23rd, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday
KRUX's II - October 23rd, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday
SAVAGE CIRCUS' Of Doom And Death - October 23rd, 2009
TRANSATLANTIC's The Whirlwind - October 23rd, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday
A LIFE ONCE LOST’s Ecstatic Trance – October 23rd, 2012
BEHOLD THE ARCTOPUS’ Horrorscension – October 23rd, 2012
GOD SEED’s I Begin – October 23rd, 2012
PIG DESTROYER’s Book Burner – October 23rd, 2012
SISTER SIN’s Now And Forever – October 23rd, 2012
THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXTRAVAGANZA’s Danza III: The Alpha – The Omega – October 23rd, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday
AMBERIAN DAWN - Innuendo – October 23rd, 2015
BORN OF OSIRIS - Soul Sphere – October 23rd, 2015
STRPER - Fallen – October 23rd, 2015
VEHEMENCE - Forward Without Motion – October 23rd, 2015