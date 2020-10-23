Brave History October 23rd, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, METALLICA, MOTÖRHEAD, SAMMY HAGAR, BUDGIE, DEF LEPPARD, HAMMERFALL, EXODUS, HELLOWEEN, HYPOCRISY, And More!
October 23, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 25th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Ozzmosis - October 23rd, 1995
Happy 56th Birthday Robert Trujillo (METALLICA, OZZY OSBOURNE, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - October 23rd, 1964
R.I.P. Michael "Würzel" Bursten - (MOTÖRHEAD): October 23rd, 1949 – July 9th, 2011
Happy 39th Birthday SAMMY HAGAR's Standing Hampton - October 23rd, 1981
Happy 38th Birthday BUDGIE’s Deliver Us From Evil - October 23rd, 1982
Happy 25th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits (1980-1995) - October 23rd, 1995
Happy 24th Birthday AYREON’s Actual Fantasy - October 23rd, 1996
Happy 19th Birthday GODFLESH’s Hymns - October 23rd, 2001
Happy 14th Birthday ANGRA’s Aurora Consurgens - October 23rd, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Steel Meets Steel - Ten Years of Glory - October 23rd, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday EXODUS' The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A - October 23rd, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday HELLOWEEN's Gambling With The Devil - October 23rd, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday ROBERT PLANT/ALISON KRAUSS’ Raising Sand - October 23rd, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday HYPOCRISY's A Taste Of Extreme Divinity - October 23rd, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday KRUX's II - October 23rd, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday (October 23rd, 2009)
SAVAGE CIRCUS' Of Doom And Death
TRANSATLANTIC's The Whirlwind
Happy 8th Birthday (October 23rd, 2012)
A LIFE ONCE LOST’s Ecstatic Trance
BEHOLD THE ARCTOPUS’ Horrorscension
GOD SEED’s I Begin
PIG DESTROYER’s Book Burner
SISTER SIN’s Now And Forever
THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXTRAVAGANZA’s Danza III: The Alpha – The Omega
Happy 5th Birthday (October 23rd, 2015)
AMBERIAN DAWN - Innuendo
BORN OF OSIRIS - Soul Sphere
STRPER - Fallen
VEHEMENCE - Forward Without Motion