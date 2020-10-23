Brave History October 23rd, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, METALLICA, MOTÖRHEAD, SAMMY HAGAR, BUDGIE, DEF LEPPARD, HAMMERFALL, EXODUS, HELLOWEEN, HYPOCRISY, And More!

October 23, 2020, an hour ago

news rarities metallica sammy hagar budgie def leppard hammerfall exodus helloween hypocrisy

Brave History October 23rd, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, METALLICA, MOTÖRHEAD, SAMMY HAGAR, BUDGIE, DEF LEPPARD, HAMMERFALL, EXODUS, HELLOWEEN, HYPOCRISY, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Ozzmosis - October 23rd, 1995

Happy 56th Birthday Robert Trujillo (METALLICA, OZZY OSBOURNE, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - October 23rd, 1964

R.I.P. Michael "Würzel" Bursten - (MOTÖRHEAD): October 23rd, 1949 – July 9th, 2011

Happy 39th Birthday SAMMY HAGAR's Standing Hampton - October 23rd, 1981

Happy 38th Birthday BUDGIE’s Deliver Us From Evil - October 23rd, 1982

Happy 25th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits (1980-1995) - October 23rd, 1995

Happy 24th Birthday AYREON’s Actual Fantasy - October 23rd, 1996

Happy 19th Birthday GODFLESH’s Hymns - October 23rd, 2001

Happy 14th Birthday ANGRA’s Aurora Consurgens - October 23rd, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Steel Meets Steel - Ten Years of Glory - October 23rd, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday EXODUS' The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A - October 23rd, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday HELLOWEEN's Gambling With The Devil - October 23rd, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday ROBERT PLANT/ALISON KRAUSS’ Raising Sand - October 23rd, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday HYPOCRISY's A Taste Of Extreme Divinity - October 23rd, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday KRUX's II - October 23rd, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday (October 23rd, 2009)
SAVAGE CIRCUS' Of Doom And Death 
TRANSATLANTIC's The Whirlwind

Happy 8th Birthday (October 23rd, 2012)
A LIFE ONCE LOST’s Ecstatic Trance 
BEHOLD THE ARCTOPUS’ Horrorscension 
GOD SEED’s I Begin 
PIG DESTROYER’s Book Burner 
SISTER SIN’s Now And Forever 
THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXTRAVAGANZA’s Danza III: The Alpha – The Omega 

Happy 5th Birthday (October 23rd, 2015)
AMBERIAN DAWN - Innuendo 
BORN OF OSIRIS - Soul Sphere 
STRPER - Fallen 
VEHEMENCE - Forward Without Motion 



Featured Audio

HELION PRIME – “Forbidden Zone” (Saibot Reigns)

HELION PRIME – “Forbidden Zone” (Saibot Reigns)

Latest Reviews