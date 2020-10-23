Brave History October 23rd, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, METALLICA, MOTÖRHEAD, SAMMY HAGAR, BUDGIE, DEF LEPPARD, HAMMERFALL, EXODUS, HELLOWEEN, HYPOCRISY, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Ozzmosis - October 23rd, 1995

Happy 56th Birthday Robert Trujillo (METALLICA, OZZY OSBOURNE, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - October 23rd, 1964



R.I.P. Michael "Würzel" Bursten - (MOTÖRHEAD): October 23rd, 1949 – July 9th, 2011



Happy 39th Birthday SAMMY HAGAR's Standing Hampton - October 23rd, 1981



Happy 38th Birthday BUDGIE’s Deliver Us From Evil - October 23rd, 1982



Happy 25th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits (1980-1995) - October 23rd, 1995



Happy 24th Birthday AYREON’s Actual Fantasy - October 23rd, 1996



Happy 19th Birthday GODFLESH’s Hymns - October 23rd, 2001



Happy 14th Birthday ANGRA’s Aurora Consurgens - October 23rd, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Steel Meets Steel - Ten Years of Glory - October 23rd, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday EXODUS' The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A - October 23rd, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday HELLOWEEN's Gambling With The Devil - October 23rd, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday ROBERT PLANT/ALISON KRAUSS’ Raising Sand - October 23rd, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday HYPOCRISY's A Taste Of Extreme Divinity - October 23rd, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday KRUX's II - October 23rd, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday (October 23rd, 2009)

SAVAGE CIRCUS' Of Doom And Death

TRANSATLANTIC's The Whirlwind

Happy 8th Birthday (October 23rd, 2012)

A LIFE ONCE LOST’s Ecstatic Trance

BEHOLD THE ARCTOPUS’ Horrorscension

GOD SEED’s I Begin

PIG DESTROYER’s Book Burner

SISTER SIN’s Now And Forever

THE TONY DANZA TAPDANCE EXTRAVAGANZA’s Danza III: The Alpha – The Omega

Happy 5th Birthday (October 23rd, 2015)

AMBERIAN DAWN - Innuendo

BORN OF OSIRIS - Soul Sphere

STRPER - Fallen

VEHEMENCE - Forward Without Motion