Brave History October 24th, 2019 - KROKUS, ANTHRAX, VAN HALEN, THE ROLLING STONES, STRYPER, SAVATAGE, OZZY OSBOURNE, PAUL STANLEY, And More!
October 24, 2019, 32 minutes ago
Happy 68th Birthday Christoph "Chris" von Rohr (KROKUS) - October 24th, 1951
Happy 24th Birthday ANTHRAX' Stomp 442 - October 24th, 1995
Happy 75th Birthday Ted Templeman (VAN HALEN, MONTROSE, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS producer) - October 24th, 1944
Happy 83rd Birthday Bill Wyman (THE ROLLING STONES) - October 24th, 1936
Happy 33rd Birthday STRYPER's To Hell With The Devil - October 24th, 1986
Happy 24th Birthday SAVATAGE’s Dead Winter Dead - October 24th, 1995
Happy 24th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE's Ozzmosis - October 24th, 1995
Happy 19th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER's Graveyard Classics - October 24th, 2000
Happy 13th Birthday PAUL STANLEY’s Live To Win - October 24th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday SKID ROW’s Revolutions Per Minute - October 24th, 2006
Happy 8th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s Evermore Darkly (EP) – October 24th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday
STREAM OF PASSION's Embrace The Storm - October 24th, 2005
Happy 13th Birthday
BETO VASQUEZ INFINITY's Flying Towards The New Horizon - October 24th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday
TO-MERA's Earthbound - October 24th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday
1349's Hellvetia Fire - The Official 1349 Bootleg - October 24th, 2011
MARTYR LUCIFER's Farewell To Graveland - October 24th, 2011
ORPHANED LAND's The Road To OR-Shalem - October 24th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday
ANGRA’s Best Reached Horizons – October 24th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday
KINGFISHER SKY’s Arms Of Morpheus – October 24th, 2014
LIV KRISTINE’s Vervain – October 24th, 2014
WHILE HEAVEN WEPT’s Deus Ex Machina – October 24th, 2014