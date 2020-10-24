Brave History October 24th, 2020 - SAVATAGE, KROKUS, ANTHRAX, VAN HALEN, THE ROLLING STONES, STRYPER, MEGADETH, OVERKILL, PAUL STANLEY, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday SAVATAGE’s Dead Winter Dead - October 24th, 1995



Happy 69th Birthday Christoph "Chris" von Rohr (KROKUS) - October 24th, 1951



Happy 25th Birthday ANTHRAX' Stomp 442 - October 24th, 1995



Happy 76th Birthday Ted Templeman (VAN HALEN, MONTROSE, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS producer) - October 24th, 1944



Happy 84th Birthday Bill Wyman (THE ROLLING STONES) - October 24th, 1936



Happy 34th Birthday STRYPER's To Hell With The Devil - October 24th, 1986



Happy 20th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER's Graveyard Classics - October 24th, 2000



Happy 20th Birthday MEGADETH’s Capitol Punishment: The Megadeth Years – October 24th, 2000



Happy 20th Birthday OVERKILL’s Bloodletting – October 24th, 2000



Happy 14th Birthday PAUL STANLEY’s Live To Win - October 24th, 2006



Happy 14th Birthday SKID ROW’s Revolutions Per Minute - October 24th, 2006



Happy 9th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s Evermore Darkly (EP) – October 24th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday STREAM OF PASSION's Embrace The Storm - October 24th, 2005

Happy 14th Birthday BETO VASQUEZ INFINITY's Flying Towards The New Horizon - October 24th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday TO-MERA's Earthbound - October 24th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday (October 24th, 2011)

1349's Hellvetia Fire - The Official 1349 Bootleg

MARTYR LUCIFER's Farewell To Graveland

ORPHANED LAND's The Road To OR-Shalem



Happy 7th Birthday ANGRA’s Best Reached Horizons – October 24th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday (October 24th, 2014)

KINGFISHER SKY’s Arms Of Morpheus

LIV KRISTINE’s Vervain

WHILE HEAVEN WEPT’s Deus Ex Machina