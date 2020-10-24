Brave History October 24th, 2020 - SAVATAGE, KROKUS, ANTHRAX, VAN HALEN, THE ROLLING STONES, STRYPER, MEGADETH, OVERKILL, PAUL STANLEY, And More!

October 24, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 25th Birthday SAVATAGE’s Dead Winter Dead - October 24th, 1995

Happy 69th Birthday Christoph "Chris" von Rohr (KROKUS) - October 24th, 1951

Happy 25th Birthday ANTHRAX' Stomp 442 - October 24th, 1995

Happy 76th Birthday Ted Templeman (VAN HALEN, MONTROSE, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS producer) - October 24th, 1944

Happy 84th Birthday Bill Wyman (THE ROLLING STONES) - October 24th, 1936

Happy 34th Birthday STRYPER's To Hell With The Devil - October 24th, 1986

Happy 20th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER's Graveyard Classics - October 24th, 2000

Happy 20th Birthday MEGADETH’s Capitol Punishment: The Megadeth Years – October 24th, 2000

Happy 20th Birthday OVERKILL’s Bloodletting – October 24th, 2000

Happy 14th Birthday PAUL STANLEY’s Live To Win - October 24th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday SKID ROW’s Revolutions Per Minute - October 24th, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s Evermore Darkly (EP) – October 24th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday STREAM OF PASSION's Embrace The Storm - October 24th, 2005

Happy 14th Birthday BETO VASQUEZ INFINITY's Flying Towards The New Horizon - October 24th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday TO-MERA's Earthbound - October 24th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday (October 24th, 2011)
1349's Hellvetia Fire - The Official 1349 Bootleg 
MARTYR LUCIFER's Farewell To Graveland 
ORPHANED LAND's The Road To OR-Shalem

Happy 7th Birthday ANGRA’s Best Reached Horizons – October 24th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday (October 24th, 2014)
KINGFISHER SKY’s Arms Of Morpheus 
LIV KRISTINE’s Vervain 
WHILE HEAVEN WEPT’s Deus Ex Machina 



HELION PRIME – “Forbidden Zone” (Saibot Reigns)

