Brave History October 24th, 2020 - SAVATAGE, KROKUS, ANTHRAX, VAN HALEN, THE ROLLING STONES, STRYPER, MEGADETH, OVERKILL, PAUL STANLEY, And More!
October 24, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 25th Birthday SAVATAGE’s Dead Winter Dead - October 24th, 1995
Happy 69th Birthday Christoph "Chris" von Rohr (KROKUS) - October 24th, 1951
Happy 25th Birthday ANTHRAX' Stomp 442 - October 24th, 1995
Happy 76th Birthday Ted Templeman (VAN HALEN, MONTROSE, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS producer) - October 24th, 1944
Happy 84th Birthday Bill Wyman (THE ROLLING STONES) - October 24th, 1936
Happy 34th Birthday STRYPER's To Hell With The Devil - October 24th, 1986
Happy 20th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER's Graveyard Classics - October 24th, 2000
Happy 20th Birthday MEGADETH’s Capitol Punishment: The Megadeth Years – October 24th, 2000
Happy 20th Birthday OVERKILL’s Bloodletting – October 24th, 2000
Happy 14th Birthday PAUL STANLEY’s Live To Win - October 24th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday SKID ROW’s Revolutions Per Minute - October 24th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s Evermore Darkly (EP) – October 24th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 15th Birthday STREAM OF PASSION's Embrace The Storm - October 24th, 2005
Happy 14th Birthday BETO VASQUEZ INFINITY's Flying Towards The New Horizon - October 24th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday TO-MERA's Earthbound - October 24th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday (October 24th, 2011)
1349's Hellvetia Fire - The Official 1349 Bootleg
MARTYR LUCIFER's Farewell To Graveland
ORPHANED LAND's The Road To OR-Shalem
Happy 7th Birthday ANGRA’s Best Reached Horizons – October 24th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday (October 24th, 2014)
KINGFISHER SKY’s Arms Of Morpheus
LIV KRISTINE’s Vervain
WHILE HEAVEN WEPT’s Deus Ex Machina