Brave History October 25th, 2017 - JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, YES, CHICKENFOOT, EUROPE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, DIO, MERCYFUL FATE, TIAMAT, BEHEMOTH, DEF LEPPARD, AEROSMITH, SEPULTURA, And More!
October 25, 2017, 22 minutes ago
Happy 70th Birthday Glenn Tipton (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 25th, 1947
Happy 62nd Birthday Matthias Jabs (SCORPIONS) - October 25th, 1955
Happy 73rd Birthday Jon Anderson (YES) - October 25th, 1944
Happy 56th Birthday Chad Smith (CHICKENFOOT, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 25th, 1961
Happy 54th Birthday John Leven (EUROPE) - October 25th, 1963
Happy 48th Birthday Alex Webster (CANNIBAL CORPSE) - October 25th, 1969
Happy 32nd Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Animosity - October 25th, 1985
R.I.P. Bill Graham (concert promoter): January 8th, 1931 – October 25th, 1991
R.I.P. “John Peel” Robert Parker Ravenscroft: (UK radio legend): August 30th, 1939 – October 25th, 2004
Happy 24th Birthday DIO’s Strange Highways - October 25th, 1993
Happy 23rd Birthday MERCYFUL FATE’s Time - October 25th, 1994
Happy 23rd Birthday TIAMAT’s Wildhoney - October 25th, 1994
Happy 18th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Satanica - October 25th, 1999
Happy 13th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Best Of Def Leppard - October 25th, 2004
Happy 12th Birthday AEROSMITH's Rockin' The Joint - October 25th, 2005
Happy 11th Birthday EUROPE’s Secret Society - October 25th, 2006
Happy 4th Birthday SEPULTURA’s The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart – October 25th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD's Bloodlust - October 25th, 2005
Happy 7th Birthday:
HELHEIM's Asgards Fall (EP) - October 25th, 2010
TANK's War Machine - October 25th, 2010
TRIPTYKON's Shatter (EP) - October 25th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday:
BLACK TUSK's Set The Dial - October 25th, 2011
CARNIFEX's Until I Feel Nothing - October 25th, 2011
HAKEN's Visions - October 25th, 2011
NECRODEATH's Idiosyncrasy - October 25th, 2011
ROOT's Heritage Of Satan - October 25th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday:
INQUISTION’s Obscure Verses For The Multiverse – October 25th, 2013
SAHG’s Delusions Of Grandeur – October 25th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday VESANIA’s Deus Ex Machina – October 25th, 2014