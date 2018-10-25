Brave History October 25th, 2018 - JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, YES, CHICKENFOOT, EUROPE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, DIO, MERCYFUL FATE, TIAMAT, BEHEMOTH, DEF LEPPARD, AEROSMITH, SEPULTURA, And More!

Happy 71st Birthday Glenn Tipton (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 25th, 1947



Happy 63rd Birthday Matthias Jabs (SCORPIONS) - October 25th, 1955



Happy 74th Birthday Jon Anderson (YES) - October 25th, 1944



Happy 57th Birthday Chad Smith (CHICKENFOOT, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 25th, 1961



Happy 55th Birthday John Leven (EUROPE) - October 25th, 1963



Happy 49th Birthday Alex Webster (CANNIBAL CORPSE) - October 25th, 1969



Happy 33rd Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Animosity - October 25th, 1985



R.I.P. Bill Graham (concert promoter): January 8th, 1931 – October 25th, 1991



R.I.P. “John Peel” Robert Parker Ravenscroft: (UK radio legend): August 30th, 1939 – October 25th, 2004





Happy 25th Birthday DIO’s Strange Highways - October 25th, 1993



Happy 24th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE’s Time - October 25th, 1994



Happy 24th Birthday TIAMAT’s Wildhoney - October 25th, 1994



Happy 19th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Satanica - October 25th, 1999



Happy 14th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Best Of Def Leppard - October 25th, 2004



Happy 13th Birthday AEROSMITH's Rockin' The Joint - October 25th, 2005



Happy 12th Birthday EUROPE’s Secret Society - October 25th, 2006



Happy 5th Birthday SEPULTURA’s The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart – October 25th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD's Bloodlust - October 25th, 2005

Happy 8th Birthday:

HELHEIM's Asgards Fall (EP) - October 25th, 2010

TANK's War Machine - October 25th, 2010

TRIPTYKON's Shatter (EP) - October 25th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday:

BLACK TUSK's Set The Dial - October 25th, 2011

CARNIFEX's Until I Feel Nothing - October 25th, 2011

HAKEN's Visions - October 25th, 2011

NECRODEATH's Idiosyncrasy - October 25th, 2011

ROOT's Heritage Of Satan - October 25th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday:

INQUISTION’s Obscure Verses For The Multiverse – October 25th, 2013

SAHG’s Delusions Of Grandeur – October 25th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday VESANIA’s Deus Ex Machina – October 25th, 2014