Brave History October 25th, 2018 - JUDAS PRIEST, SCORPIONS, YES, CHICKENFOOT, EUROPE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, DIO, MERCYFUL FATE, TIAMAT, BEHEMOTH, DEF LEPPARD, AEROSMITH, SEPULTURA, And More!
October 25, 2018, 2 hours ago
Happy 71st Birthday Glenn Tipton (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 25th, 1947
Happy 63rd Birthday Matthias Jabs (SCORPIONS) - October 25th, 1955
Happy 74th Birthday Jon Anderson (YES) - October 25th, 1944
Happy 57th Birthday Chad Smith (CHICKENFOOT, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - October 25th, 1961
Happy 55th Birthday John Leven (EUROPE) - October 25th, 1963
Happy 49th Birthday Alex Webster (CANNIBAL CORPSE) - October 25th, 1969
Happy 33rd Birthday CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s Animosity - October 25th, 1985
R.I.P. Bill Graham (concert promoter): January 8th, 1931 – October 25th, 1991
R.I.P. “John Peel” Robert Parker Ravenscroft: (UK radio legend): August 30th, 1939 – October 25th, 2004
Happy 25th Birthday DIO’s Strange Highways - October 25th, 1993
Happy 24th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE’s Time - October 25th, 1994
Happy 24th Birthday TIAMAT’s Wildhoney - October 25th, 1994
Happy 19th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Satanica - October 25th, 1999
Happy 14th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s Best Of Def Leppard - October 25th, 2004
Happy 13th Birthday AEROSMITH's Rockin' The Joint - October 25th, 2005
Happy 12th Birthday EUROPE’s Secret Society - October 25th, 2006
Happy 5th Birthday SEPULTURA’s The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart – October 25th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD's Bloodlust - October 25th, 2005
Happy 8th Birthday:
HELHEIM's Asgards Fall (EP) - October 25th, 2010
TANK's War Machine - October 25th, 2010
TRIPTYKON's Shatter (EP) - October 25th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday:
BLACK TUSK's Set The Dial - October 25th, 2011
CARNIFEX's Until I Feel Nothing - October 25th, 2011
HAKEN's Visions - October 25th, 2011
NECRODEATH's Idiosyncrasy - October 25th, 2011
ROOT's Heritage Of Satan - October 25th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday:
INQUISTION’s Obscure Verses For The Multiverse – October 25th, 2013
SAHG’s Delusions Of Grandeur – October 25th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday VESANIA’s Deus Ex Machina – October 25th, 2014