Brave History October 26th, 2020 - DREAM THEATER, NIGHT RANGER, U.D.O., DARK TRANQUILLITY, MY DYING BRIDE, ROB HALFORD, FIREWIND, MONSTER MAGNET, RIOT, KAMELOT, And More!
October 26, 2020, 39 minutes ago
Happy 21st Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory - October 26th, 1999
Happy 37th Birthday NIGHT RANGER’s Midnight Madness - October 26th, 1983
Happy 16th Birthday U.D.O. - Thunderball - October 26th, 2004
Happy 11th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Where Death Is Most Alive - October 26th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE's Bring Me Victory EP - October 26th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday ROB HALFORD's Halford III - Winter Songs - October 26th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday FIREWIND's Days Of Defiance - October 26th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday MONSTER MAGNET's Mastermind - October 26th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday RIOT's Immortal Soul - October 26th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday KAMELOT’s Silverthorn – October 26th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday (October 26th, 2009)
HELLBASTARD's The Need To Kill
SHADOW GALLERY's Digital Ghosts
Happy 10th Birthday (October 26th, 2010)
AGATHOCLES' This Is Not A Threat, It's A Promise
DAATH's Daath
ILL NINO's Dead New World
KRIEG's The Isolationist
KYLESA's Spiral Shadow
SACRED OATH's World On Fire
SLOUGH FEG's The Animal Spirits
STAR ONE's Victims Of The Modern Age
WITHERED's Dualitas
DISKREET's Engage The Mechanicality
Happy 8th Birthday (October 26th, 2012)
NEUROSIS’ Honor Found In Decay
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Atlas
REBELLION’s Arminius – Furor Teutonicus
SKÁLMÖLD’s Börn Loka
THE SORROW’s Misery Escape