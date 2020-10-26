Brave History October 26th, 2020 - DREAM THEATER, NIGHT RANGER, U.D.O., DARK TRANQUILLITY, MY DYING BRIDE, ROB HALFORD, FIREWIND, MONSTER MAGNET, RIOT, KAMELOT, And More!

October 26, 2020, 39 minutes ago

Happy 21st Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory - October 26th, 1999



Happy 37th Birthday NIGHT RANGER’s Midnight Madness - October 26th, 1983

Happy 16th Birthday U.D.O. - Thunderball - October 26th, 2004

Happy 11th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Where Death Is Most Alive - October 26th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE's Bring Me Victory EP - October 26th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday ROB HALFORD's Halford III - Winter Songs - October 26th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday FIREWIND's Days Of Defiance - October 26th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday MONSTER MAGNET's Mastermind - October 26th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday RIOT's Immortal Soul - October 26th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday KAMELOT’s Silverthorn – October 26th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (October 26th, 2009)
HELLBASTARD's The Need To Kill 
SHADOW GALLERY's Digital Ghosts 

Happy 10th Birthday (October 26th, 2010)
AGATHOCLES' This Is Not A Threat, It's A Promise 
DAATH's Daath 
ILL NINO's Dead New World 
KRIEG's The Isolationist 
KYLESA's Spiral Shadow 
SACRED OATH's World On Fire
SLOUGH FEG's The Animal Spirits 
STAR ONE's Victims Of The Modern Age 
WITHERED's Dualitas 
DISKREET's Engage The Mechanicality 

Happy 8th Birthday (October 26th, 2012)
NEUROSIS’ Honor Found In Decay 
PARKWAY DRIVE’s Atlas 
REBELLION’s Arminius – Furor Teutonicus 
SKÁLMÖLD’s Börn Loka 
THE SORROW’s Misery Escape 



