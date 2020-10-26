Brave History October 26th, 2020 - DREAM THEATER, NIGHT RANGER, U.D.O., DARK TRANQUILLITY, MY DYING BRIDE, ROB HALFORD, FIREWIND, MONSTER MAGNET, RIOT, KAMELOT, And More!

Happy 21st Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From A Memory - October 26th, 1999





Happy 37th Birthday NIGHT RANGER’s Midnight Madness - October 26th, 1983

Happy 16th Birthday U.D.O. - Thunderball - October 26th, 2004



Happy 11th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Where Death Is Most Alive - October 26th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE's Bring Me Victory EP - October 26th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday ROB HALFORD's Halford III - Winter Songs - October 26th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday FIREWIND's Days Of Defiance - October 26th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday MONSTER MAGNET's Mastermind - October 26th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday RIOT's Immortal Soul - October 26th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday KAMELOT’s Silverthorn – October 26th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (October 26th, 2009)

HELLBASTARD's The Need To Kill

SHADOW GALLERY's Digital Ghosts

Happy 10th Birthday (October 26th, 2010)

AGATHOCLES' This Is Not A Threat, It's A Promise

DAATH's Daath

ILL NINO's Dead New World

KRIEG's The Isolationist

KYLESA's Spiral Shadow

SACRED OATH's World On Fire

SLOUGH FEG's The Animal Spirits

STAR ONE's Victims Of The Modern Age

WITHERED's Dualitas

DISKREET's Engage The Mechanicality

Happy 8th Birthday (October 26th, 2012)

NEUROSIS’ Honor Found In Decay

PARKWAY DRIVE’s Atlas

REBELLION’s Arminius – Furor Teutonicus

SKÁLMÖLD’s Börn Loka

THE SORROW’s Misery Escape