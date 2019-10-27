Brave History October 27th, 2019 - JUDAS PRIEST, SCOTT WEILAND, LOU REED, ANGEL, MOTÖRHEAD, CELTIC FROST, AC/DC, AYREON, RHAPSODY, DREAM THEATER, KITTIE, WHIPLASH, DEVIN TOWNSEND, SISTER SIN, And More!

October 27, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities judas priest scott weiland lou reed angel motorhead celtic frost ac/dc ayreon rhapsody dream theater kittie whiplash devin townsend sister sin

Brave History October 27th, 2019 - JUDAS PRIEST, SCOTT WEILAND, LOU REED, ANGEL, MOTÖRHEAD, CELTIC FROST, AC/DC, AYREON, RHAPSODY, DREAM THEATER, KITTIE, WHIPLASH, DEVIN TOWNSEND, SISTER SIN, And More!

Happy 68th Birthday Kenneth "K. K." Downing, Jr. (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 27th, 1951

R.I.P. Scott Weiland (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, VELVET REVOLVER) (October 27th, 1967 - December 3rd, 2015)

R.I.P. Lewis Allan "Lou" Reed (March 2nd, 1942 – October 27th, 2013)

Happy 44th Birthday ANGEL’s Angel - October 27th 1975 

Happy 40th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Bomber - October 27th, 1979 

Happy 34th Birthday CELTIC FROST's To Mega Therion - October 27th, 1985

Happy 27th Birthday AC/DC’s AC/DC Live – October 27th 1992  

Happy 24th Birthday AYREON’s The Final Experiment - October 27th, 1995

Happy 22nd Birthday RHAPSODY’s Legendary Tales - October 27th, 1997

Happy 21st Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Once In A LIVEtime - October 27th, 1998

Happy 15th Birthday KITTIE’s Until The End - October 27th, 2004

Happy 10th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's The Great Misdirect - October 27th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday WHIPLASH's Unborn Again - October 27th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND’s Z² - October 27th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday SISTER SIN’s Black Lotus – October 27th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday
ATREYU' Congregation Of The Damned - October 27th, 2009
PELICAN's What We All Come To Need - October 27th, 2009
THE RED CHORD's Fed Through The Teeth Machine - October 27th, 2009
SUFFOCATION's Live In Quebec - The Close Of A Chapter - October 27th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday EYEFEAR’s The Inception Of Darkness – October 27th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday
EINHERJER’s Av Oss, For Oss – October 27th, 2014
AS BLOOD RUNS BLACK’s Ground Zero – October 27th, 2014
HAKEN’s Restoration (EP) – October 27th, 2014



Featured Audio

PHIL CAMPBELL Feat. DEE SNIDER – “These Old Boots” (Nuclear Blast)

PHIL CAMPBELL Feat. DEE SNIDER – “These Old Boots” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “A World In Kaoss”

RICH DAVIS – “A World In Kaoss”

Latest Reviews