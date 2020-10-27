Brave History October 27th, 2020 - CELTIC FROST, JUDAS PRIEST, SCOTT WEILAND, LOU REED, ANGEL, MOTÖRHEAD, AC/DC, AYREON, RHAPSODY, DREAM THEATER, KITTIE, WHIPLASH, DEVIN TOWNSEND, SISTER SIN, And More!
October 27, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 35th Birthday CELTIC FROST's To Mega Therion - October 27th, 1985
Happy 69th Birthday Kenneth "K. K." Downing, Jr. (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 27th, 1951
R.I.P. Scott Weiland (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, VELVET REVOLVER) (October 27th, 1967 - December 3rd, 2015)
R.I.P. Lewis Allan "Lou" Reed (March 2nd, 1942 – October 27th, 2013)
Happy 45th Birthday ANGEL’s Angel - October 27th 1975
Happy 41st Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Bomber - October 27th, 1979
Happy 28th Birthday AC/DC’s AC/DC Live – October 27th 1992
Happy 25th Birthday AYREON’s The Final Experiment - October 27th, 1995
Happy 23rd Birthday RHAPSODY’s Legendary Tales - October 27th, 1997
Happy 22nd Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Once In A LIVEtime - October 27th, 1998
Happy 16th Birthday KITTIE’s Until The End - October 27th, 2004
Happy 11th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's The Great Misdirect - October 27th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday WHIPLASH's Unborn Again - October 27th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND’s Z² - October 27th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday SISTER SIN’s Black Lotus – October 27th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday (October 27th, 2009)
ATREYU' Congregation Of The Damned
PELICAN's What We All Come To Need
THE RED CHORD's Fed Through The Teeth Machine
SUFFOCATION's Live In Quebec - The Close Of A Chapter
Happy 8th Birthday EYEFEAR’s The Inception Of Darkness – October 27th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday (October 27th, 2014)
EINHERJER’s Av Oss, For Oss
AS BLOOD RUNS BLACK’s Ground Zero
HAKEN’s Restoration (EP)