Brave History October 27th, 2020 - CELTIC FROST, JUDAS PRIEST, SCOTT WEILAND, LOU REED, ANGEL, MOTÖRHEAD, AC/DC, AYREON, RHAPSODY, DREAM THEATER, KITTIE, WHIPLASH, DEVIN TOWNSEND, SISTER SIN, And More!

October 27, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities judas priest scott weiland lou reed angel motorhead celtic frost ac/dc ayreon rhapsody dream theater kittie whiplash devin townsend sister sin

Brave History October 27th, 2020 - CELTIC FROST, JUDAS PRIEST, SCOTT WEILAND, LOU REED, ANGEL, MOTÖRHEAD, AC/DC, AYREON, RHAPSODY, DREAM THEATER, KITTIE, WHIPLASH, DEVIN TOWNSEND, SISTER SIN, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday CELTIC FROST's To Mega Therion - October 27th, 1985

Happy 69th Birthday Kenneth "K. K." Downing, Jr. (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 27th, 1951

R.I.P. Scott Weiland (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, VELVET REVOLVER) (October 27th, 1967 - December 3rd, 2015)

R.I.P. Lewis Allan "Lou" Reed (March 2nd, 1942 – October 27th, 2013)

Happy 45th Birthday ANGEL’s Angel - October 27th 1975 

Happy 41st Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Bomber - October 27th, 1979 

Happy 28th Birthday AC/DC’s AC/DC Live – October 27th 1992  

Happy 25th Birthday AYREON’s The Final Experiment - October 27th, 1995

Happy 23rd Birthday RHAPSODY’s Legendary Tales - October 27th, 1997

Happy 22nd Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Once In A LIVEtime - October 27th, 1998

Happy 16th Birthday KITTIE’s Until The End - October 27th, 2004

Happy 11th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's The Great Misdirect - October 27th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday WHIPLASH's Unborn Again - October 27th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND’s Z² - October 27th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday SISTER SIN’s Black Lotus – October 27th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (October 27th, 2009)
ATREYU' Congregation Of The Damned 
PELICAN's What We All Come To Need 
THE RED CHORD's Fed Through The Teeth Machine
SUFFOCATION's Live In Quebec - The Close Of A Chapter

Happy 8th Birthday EYEFEAR’s The Inception Of Darkness – October 27th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday (October 27th, 2014)
EINHERJER’s Av Oss, For Oss 
AS BLOOD RUNS BLACK’s Ground Zero 
HAKEN’s Restoration (EP) 



Featured Audio

HELION PRIME – “Forbidden Zone” (Saibot Reigns)

HELION PRIME – “Forbidden Zone” (Saibot Reigns)

Featured Video

ROCKIN’ ENGINE Premiere “Let It Burn” Video

ROCKIN’ ENGINE Premiere “Let It Burn” Video

Latest Reviews