Brave History October 27th, 2020 - CELTIC FROST, JUDAS PRIEST, SCOTT WEILAND, LOU REED, ANGEL, MOTÖRHEAD, AC/DC, AYREON, RHAPSODY, DREAM THEATER, KITTIE, WHIPLASH, DEVIN TOWNSEND, SISTER SIN, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday CELTIC FROST's To Mega Therion - October 27th, 1985



Happy 69th Birthday Kenneth "K. K." Downing, Jr. (JUDAS PRIEST) - October 27th, 1951



R.I.P. Scott Weiland (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, VELVET REVOLVER) (October 27th, 1967 - December 3rd, 2015)



R.I.P. Lewis Allan "Lou" Reed (March 2nd, 1942 – October 27th, 2013)



Happy 45th Birthday ANGEL’s Angel - October 27th 1975



Happy 41st Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Bomber - October 27th, 1979



Happy 28th Birthday AC/DC’s AC/DC Live – October 27th 1992



Happy 25th Birthday AYREON’s The Final Experiment - October 27th, 1995



Happy 23rd Birthday RHAPSODY’s Legendary Tales - October 27th, 1997



Happy 22nd Birthday DREAM THEATER’s Once In A LIVEtime - October 27th, 1998



Happy 16th Birthday KITTIE’s Until The End - October 27th, 2004



Happy 11th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's The Great Misdirect - October 27th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday WHIPLASH's Unborn Again - October 27th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND’s Z² - October 27th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday SISTER SIN’s Black Lotus – October 27th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (October 27th, 2009)

ATREYU' Congregation Of The Damned

PELICAN's What We All Come To Need

THE RED CHORD's Fed Through The Teeth Machine

SUFFOCATION's Live In Quebec - The Close Of A Chapter

Happy 8th Birthday EYEFEAR’s The Inception Of Darkness – October 27th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday (October 27th, 2014)

EINHERJER’s Av Oss, For Oss

AS BLOOD RUNS BLACK’s Ground Zero

HAKEN’s Restoration (EP)