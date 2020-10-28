Brave History October 28th, 2020 - QUEEN, MONSTER MAGNET, DESMOND CHILD, SEX PISTOLS, VANDENBERG, ENTOMBED, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, HAMMERFALL, DEVILDRIVER, HATEBREED, STEEL PANTHER, AYREON, AT THE GATES, OBITUARY, RIOT, And More!
October 28, 2020, 8 minutes ago
Happy 43rd Birthday QUEEN's News Of The World - October 28th, 1977
Happy 64th Birthday Dave Wyndorf (MONSTER MAGNET) - October 28th, 1956
Happy 67th Birthday Desmond Child (born John Charles Barrett; KISS, AEROSMITH, ALICE COOPER, BON JOVI collaborator) - October 28th, 1953
Happy 43rd Birthday SEX PISTOLS’ Never Mind The Bollocks – October 28th, 1977
Happy 37th Birthday VANDENBERG’s Heading For A Storm - October 28th, 1983
Happy 23rd Birthday ENTOMBED’s DCLXVI: To Ride Shoot Straight And Speak The Truth - October 28th, 1997
Happy 23rd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Jugulator - October 28th, 1997
Happy 23rd Birthday KISS' Carnival Of Souls - October 28th, 1997
Happy 18th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Crimson Thunder - October 28th, 2002
Happy 17th Birthday DEVILDRIVER’s DevilDriver - October 28th, 2003
Happy 17th Birthday HATEBREED’s The Rise Of Brutality - October 28th, 2003
Happy 9th Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s Balls Out - October 28th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday AYREON’s The Theory Of Everything – October 28th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday AT THE GATES’ At War With Reality – October 28th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday OBITUARY’s Inked In Blood – October 28th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday RIOT V’s Unleash The Fire – October 28th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday (October 28th, 2009)
ARKONA's Goy, Rode, Goy!
HOLLENTHON's Tyrants And Wraiths EP
Happy 9th Birthday ISOLE's Born From Shadows - October 28th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday (October 28th, 2013)
HAIL OF BULLETS’ III: The Rommel Chronicles
MAN MUST DIE’s Peace Was Never An Option
Happy 6th Birthday (October 28th, 2014)
ABYSMAL DAWN’s Obsolescence
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Desideratum
GIANT SQUID’s Minoans
UNEARTH’s Watchers Of Rule