Brave History October 28th, 2020 - QUEEN, MONSTER MAGNET, DESMOND CHILD, SEX PISTOLS, VANDENBERG, ENTOMBED, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, HAMMERFALL, DEVILDRIVER, HATEBREED, STEEL PANTHER, AYREON, AT THE GATES, OBITUARY, RIOT, And More!

Happy 43rd Birthday QUEEN's News Of The World - October 28th, 1977



Happy 64th Birthday Dave Wyndorf (MONSTER MAGNET) - October 28th, 1956



Happy 67th Birthday Desmond Child (born John Charles Barrett; KISS, AEROSMITH, ALICE COOPER, BON JOVI collaborator) - October 28th, 1953



Happy 43rd Birthday SEX PISTOLS’ Never Mind The Bollocks – October 28th, 1977



Happy 37th Birthday VANDENBERG’s Heading For A Storm - October 28th, 1983



Happy 23rd Birthday ENTOMBED’s DCLXVI: To Ride Shoot Straight And Speak The Truth - October 28th, 1997



Happy 23rd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Jugulator - October 28th, 1997



Happy 23rd Birthday KISS' Carnival Of Souls - October 28th, 1997



Happy 18th Birthday HAMMERFALL’s Crimson Thunder - October 28th, 2002



Happy 17th Birthday DEVILDRIVER’s DevilDriver - October 28th, 2003



Happy 17th Birthday HATEBREED’s The Rise Of Brutality - October 28th, 2003



Happy 9th Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s Balls Out - October 28th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday AYREON’s The Theory Of Everything – October 28th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday AT THE GATES’ At War With Reality – October 28th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday OBITUARY’s Inked In Blood – October 28th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday RIOT V’s Unleash The Fire – October 28th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (October 28th, 2009)

ARKONA's Goy, Rode, Goy!

HOLLENTHON's Tyrants And Wraiths EP

Happy 9th Birthday ISOLE's Born From Shadows - October 28th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday (October 28th, 2013)

HAIL OF BULLETS’ III: The Rommel Chronicles

MAN MUST DIE’s Peace Was Never An Option

Happy 6th Birthday (October 28th, 2014)

ABYSMAL DAWN’s Obsolescence

ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Desideratum

GIANT SQUID’s Minoans

UNEARTH’s Watchers Of Rule