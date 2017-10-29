Brave History October 29th, 2017 - QUIET RIOT, AC/DC, ZEBRA, WARRANT, ALLMAN BROTHERS, SHADOW GALLERY, RUSH, FATES WARNING, VENOM, LACUNA COIL, THE BIG FOUR, KATAKLYSM, And More!

October 29, 2017, 17 minutes ago

R.I.P. Kevin Mark DuBrow (QUIET RIOT): October 29th, 1955 − November 19th, 2007

Happy 41st Birthday AC/DC’s High Voltage – October 29th, 1976

Happy 73rd Birthday Brian “Denny Laine” Frederick Arthur Hines (PAUL McCARTNEY AND WINGS, THE MOODY BLUES) - October 29th, 1944

Happy 66th Birthday Guy Gelso (ZEBRA) - October 29th, 1951

Happy 52nd Birthday Steven “Sweet” Chamberlin (WARRANT) - October 29th, 1965

R.I.P. Howard Duane Allman (THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND): November 20th, 1946 – October 29th, 1971

R.I.P. Mike Baker (SHADOW GALLERY) - September 2nd, 1963 – October 29th, 2008

Happy 39th Birthday RUSH's Hemispheres - October 29th, 1978

Happy 26th Birthday FATES WARNING’s Parallels - October 29th, 1991

Happy 25th Birthday VENOM’s The Waste Lands – October 29th, 1992

Happy 15th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Comalies - October 29th, 2002

Happy 10th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Hell Is Empty and All the Devils Are Here - October 29th, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday METALLICA’s, MEGADETH’s, SLAYER’s, ANTHRAX’s The Big Four: Live from Sofia, Bulgaria – October 29th, 2010

Happy 4th Birthday KATAKLYSM’s Waiting For The End To Come – October 29th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday
THE SORROW's The Sorrow - October 29th, 2010
WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH's MMX - October 29th, 2010
ANGBAND's Visions Of The Seeker - October 29th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday SHINING’s Redefining Darkness – October 29th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday
KILL DEVIL HILL’s Revolution Rise – October 29th, 2013
PROTEST THE HERO’s Volition – October 29th, 2013
SKELETONWITCH’s Serpents Unleashed – October 29th, 2013
TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Chemistry Of Consciousness – October 29th, 2013
WARBRINGER’s IV: Empires Collapse – October 29th, 2013
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Resistance – October 29th, 2013

