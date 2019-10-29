Brave History October 29th, 2019 - RUSH, QUIET RIOT, AC/DC, ZEBRA, WARRANT, ALLMAN BROTHERS, SHADOW GALLERY, FATES WARNING, VENOM, LACUNA COIL, THE BIG FOUR, KATAKLYSM, And More!

October 29, 2019, 35 minutes ago

news heavy metal

Happy 41st Birthday RUSH's Hemispheres - October 29th, 1978

R.I.P. Kevin Mark DuBrow (QUIET RIOT): October 29th, 1955 − November 19th, 2007

Happy 43rd Birthday AC/DC’s High Voltage – October 29th, 1976

Happy 75th Birthday Brian “Denny Laine” Frederick Arthur Hines (PAUL McCARTNEY AND WINGS, THE MOODY BLUES) - October 29th, 1944

Happy 68th Birthday Guy Gelso (ZEBRA) - October 29th, 1951

Happy 54th Birthday Steven “Sweet” Chamberlin (WARRANT) - October 29th, 1965

R.I.P. Howard Duane Allman (THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND): November 20th, 1946 – October 29th, 1971

R.I.P. Mike Baker (SHADOW GALLERY) - September 2nd, 1963 – October 29th, 2008

Happy 28th Birthday FATES WARNING’s Parallels - October 29th, 1991

Happy 27th Birthday VENOM’s The Waste Lands – October 29th, 1992

Happy 17th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Comalies - October 29th, 2002

Happy 12th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Hell Is Empty and All the Devils Are Here - October 29th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday METALLICA’s, MEGADETH’s, SLAYER’s, ANTHRAX’s The Big Four: Live from Sofia, Bulgaria – October 29th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday KATAKLYSM’s Waiting For The End To Come – October 29th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday
THE SORROW's The Sorrow - October 29th, 2010
WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH's MMX - October 29th, 2010
ANGBAND's Visions Of The Seeker - October 29th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday SHINING’s Redefining Darkness – October 29th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday
KILL DEVIL HILL’s Revolution Rise – October 29th, 2013
PROTEST THE HERO’s Volition – October 29th, 2013
SKELETONWITCH’s Serpents Unleashed – October 29th, 2013
TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Chemistry Of Consciousness – October 29th, 2013
WARBRINGER’s IV: Empires Collapse – October 29th, 2013
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Resistance – October 29th, 2013



Featured Audio

PHIL CAMPBELL Feat. DEE SNIDER – “These Old Boots” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “A World In Kaoss”

Latest Reviews