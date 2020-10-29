Brave History October 29th, 2020 - RUSH, QUIET RIOT, AC/DC, ZEBRA, WARRANT, ALLMAN BROTHERS, SHADOW GALLERY, FATES WARNING, VENOM, LACUNA COIL, THE BIG FOUR, KATAKLYSM, And More!
October 29, 2020, 32 minutes ago
Happy 42nd Birthday RUSH's Hemispheres - October 29th, 1978
Happy 40th Birthday RUSH's Exit... Stage Left - October 29th, 1981
R.I.P. Kevin Mark DuBrow (QUIET RIOT): October 29th, 1955 − November 19th, 2007
Happy 44th Birthday AC/DC’s High Voltage – October 29th, 1976
Happy 76th Birthday Brian “Denny Laine” Frederick Arthur Hines (PAUL McCARTNEY AND WINGS, THE MOODY BLUES) - October 29th, 1944
Happy 69th Birthday Guy Gelso (ZEBRA) - October 29th, 1951
Happy 55th Birthday Steven “Sweet” Chamberlin (WARRANT) - October 29th, 1965
R.I.P. Howard Duane Allman (THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND): November 20th, 1946 – October 29th, 1971
R.I.P. Mike Baker (SHADOW GALLERY) - September 2nd, 1963 – October 29th, 2008
Happy 29th Birthday FATES WARNING’s Parallels - October 29th, 1991
Happy 28th Birthday VENOM’s The Waste Lands – October 29th, 1992
Happy 18th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Comalies - October 29th, 2002
Happy 13th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Hell Is Empty and All the Devils Are Here - October 29th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday METALLICA’s, MEGADETH’s, SLAYER’s, ANTHRAX’s The Big Four: Live from Sofia, Bulgaria – October 29th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday KATAKLYSM’s Waiting For The End To Come – October 29th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday (October 29th, 2010)
THE SORROW's The Sorrow
WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH's MMX
ANGBAND's Visions Of The Seeker
Happy 8th Birthday SHINING’s Redefining Darkness – October 29th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday (October 29th, 2013)
KILL DEVIL HILL’s Revolution Rise
PROTEST THE HERO’s Volition
SKELETONWITCH’s Serpents Unleashed
TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Chemistry Of Consciousness
WARBRINGER’s IV: Empires Collapse
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Resistance