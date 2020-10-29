Brave History October 29th, 2020 - RUSH, QUIET RIOT, AC/DC, ZEBRA, WARRANT, ALLMAN BROTHERS, SHADOW GALLERY, FATES WARNING, VENOM, LACUNA COIL, THE BIG FOUR, KATAKLYSM, And More!

October 29, 2020, 32 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities ac/dc quiet riot zebra royal hunt warrant allman brothers shadow gallery rush fates warning venom lacuna coil kataklysm the big four

Brave History October 29th, 2020 - RUSH, QUIET RIOT, AC/DC, ZEBRA, WARRANT, ALLMAN BROTHERS, SHADOW GALLERY, FATES WARNING, VENOM, LACUNA COIL, THE BIG FOUR, KATAKLYSM, And More!

Happy 42nd Birthday RUSH's Hemispheres - October 29th, 1978


Happy 40th Birthday RUSH's Exit... Stage Left - October 29th, 1981

R.I.P. Kevin Mark DuBrow (QUIET RIOT): October 29th, 1955 − November 19th, 2007

Happy 44th Birthday AC/DC’s High Voltage – October 29th, 1976

Happy 76th Birthday Brian “Denny Laine” Frederick Arthur Hines (PAUL McCARTNEY AND WINGS, THE MOODY BLUES) - October 29th, 1944

Happy 69th Birthday Guy Gelso (ZEBRA) - October 29th, 1951

Happy 55th Birthday Steven “Sweet” Chamberlin (WARRANT) - October 29th, 1965

R.I.P. Howard Duane Allman (THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND): November 20th, 1946 – October 29th, 1971

R.I.P. Mike Baker (SHADOW GALLERY) - September 2nd, 1963 – October 29th, 2008

Happy 29th Birthday FATES WARNING’s Parallels - October 29th, 1991

Happy 28th Birthday VENOM’s The Waste Lands – October 29th, 1992

Happy 18th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Comalies - October 29th, 2002

Happy 13th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Hell Is Empty and All the Devils Are Here - October 29th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday METALLICA’s, MEGADETH’s, SLAYER’s, ANTHRAX’s The Big Four: Live from Sofia, Bulgaria – October 29th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday KATAKLYSM’s Waiting For The End To Come – October 29th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (October 29th, 2010)
THE SORROW's The Sorrow 
WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH's MMX
ANGBAND's Visions Of The Seeker 

Happy 8th Birthday SHINING’s Redefining Darkness – October 29th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday (October 29th, 2013)
KILL DEVIL HILL’s Revolution Rise 
PROTEST THE HERO’s Volition 
SKELETONWITCH’s Serpents Unleashed
TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Chemistry Of Consciousness 
WARBRINGER’s IV: Empires Collapse 
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Resistance 



Featured Audio

HELION PRIME – “Forbidden Zone” (Saibot Reigns)

HELION PRIME – “Forbidden Zone” (Saibot Reigns)

Featured Video

ROCKIN’ ENGINE Premiere “Let It Burn” Video

ROCKIN’ ENGINE Premiere “Let It Burn” Video

Latest Reviews