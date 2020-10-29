Brave History October 29th, 2020 - RUSH, QUIET RIOT, AC/DC, ZEBRA, WARRANT, ALLMAN BROTHERS, SHADOW GALLERY, FATES WARNING, VENOM, LACUNA COIL, THE BIG FOUR, KATAKLYSM, And More!

Happy 42nd Birthday RUSH's Hemispheres - October 29th, 1978





Happy 40th Birthday RUSH's Exit... Stage Left - October 29th, 1981



R.I.P. Kevin Mark DuBrow (QUIET RIOT): October 29th, 1955 − November 19th, 2007



Happy 44th Birthday AC/DC’s High Voltage – October 29th, 1976



Happy 76th Birthday Brian “Denny Laine” Frederick Arthur Hines (PAUL McCARTNEY AND WINGS, THE MOODY BLUES) - October 29th, 1944



Happy 69th Birthday Guy Gelso (ZEBRA) - October 29th, 1951



Happy 55th Birthday Steven “Sweet” Chamberlin (WARRANT) - October 29th, 1965



R.I.P. Howard Duane Allman (THE ALLMAN BROTHERS BAND): November 20th, 1946 – October 29th, 1971



R.I.P. Mike Baker (SHADOW GALLERY) - September 2nd, 1963 – October 29th, 2008



Happy 29th Birthday FATES WARNING’s Parallels - October 29th, 1991



Happy 28th Birthday VENOM’s The Waste Lands – October 29th, 1992



Happy 18th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Comalies - October 29th, 2002



Happy 13th Birthday ANAAL NATHRAKH’s Hell Is Empty and All the Devils Are Here - October 29th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday METALLICA’s, MEGADETH’s, SLAYER’s, ANTHRAX’s The Big Four: Live from Sofia, Bulgaria – October 29th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday KATAKLYSM’s Waiting For The End To Come – October 29th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (October 29th, 2010)

THE SORROW's The Sorrow

WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH's MMX

ANGBAND's Visions Of The Seeker

Happy 8th Birthday SHINING’s Redefining Darkness – October 29th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday (October 29th, 2013)

KILL DEVIL HILL’s Revolution Rise

PROTEST THE HERO’s Volition

SKELETONWITCH’s Serpents Unleashed

TOXIC HOLOCAUST’s Chemistry Of Consciousness

WARBRINGER’s IV: Empires Collapse

WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Resistance