Brave History October 2nd, 2019 - ACCEPT, GENESIS, SLIPKNOT, IRON MAIDEN, ARCH ENEMY, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, CHIMAIRA, MACHINE HEAD, APOCALYPTICA, CHILDREN OF BODOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, TRIVIUM, W.A.S.P., And More!

October 2, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities genesis slipknot accept iron maiden arch enemy theatre of tragedy chimaira apocalyptica children of bodom queensryche trivium wasp

Brave History October 2nd, 2019 - ACCEPT, GENESIS, SLIPKNOT, IRON MAIDEN, ARCH ENEMY, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, CHIMAIRA, MACHINE HEAD, APOCALYPTICA, CHILDREN OF BODOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, TRIVIUM, W.A.S.P., And More!

Happy 37th Birthday ACCEPT’s Restless And Wild - October 2nd, 1982

Happy 69th Birthday Michael John Cleote Crawford Rutherford (GENESIS) - October 2nd, 1950

Happy 48th Birthday James Donald "Jim" Root (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) - October 2, 1971

Happy 24th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s The X Factor - October 2nd, 1995

Happy 23rd Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Black Earth - October 2nd, 1996

Happy 19th Birthday THEATRE OF TRAGEDY’s Musique - October 2nd, 2000

Happy 18th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s Pass Out Of Existence - October 2nd, 2001

Happy 18th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Supercharger - October 2nd, 2001

Happy 16th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s Reflections - October 2nd, 2003

Happy 4th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s I Worship Chaos – October 2nd, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Condition Hüman – October 2nd, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Silence In The Snow – October 2nd, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s Golgotha – October 2nd, 2015

Happy 12th Birthday 
SKELETONWITCH’s Beyond The Permafrost - October 2nd, 2007
ANIMOSITY's Animal - October 2nd, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday SCAR SYMMETRY's Dark Matter Dimensions - October 2nd, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday
DEAFHEAVEN’s New Bermuda – October 2nd, 2015
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s Absolute Hope Absolute Hell – October 2nd, 2015
KYLESA’s Exhausting Fire – October 2nd, 2015
SATAN’s Atom By Atom – October 2nd, 2015
SEVENDUST’s Kill The Flaw – October 2nd, 2015



Featured Audio

OPETH – “Heart In Hand” (Nuclear Blast)

OPETH – “Heart In Hand” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

IRON KINGDOM Premieres "Road Warriors"

Latest Reviews