Brave History October 2nd, 2019 - ACCEPT, GENESIS, SLIPKNOT, IRON MAIDEN, ARCH ENEMY, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, CHIMAIRA, MACHINE HEAD, APOCALYPTICA, CHILDREN OF BODOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, TRIVIUM, W.A.S.P., And More!
October 2, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 37th Birthday ACCEPT’s Restless And Wild - October 2nd, 1982
Happy 69th Birthday Michael John Cleote Crawford Rutherford (GENESIS) - October 2nd, 1950
Happy 48th Birthday James Donald "Jim" Root (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) - October 2, 1971
Happy 24th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s The X Factor - October 2nd, 1995
Happy 23rd Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Black Earth - October 2nd, 1996
Happy 19th Birthday THEATRE OF TRAGEDY’s Musique - October 2nd, 2000
Happy 18th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s Pass Out Of Existence - October 2nd, 2001
Happy 18th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Supercharger - October 2nd, 2001
Happy 16th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s Reflections - October 2nd, 2003
Happy 4th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s I Worship Chaos – October 2nd, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Condition Hüman – October 2nd, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Silence In The Snow – October 2nd, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s Golgotha – October 2nd, 2015
Happy 12th Birthday
SKELETONWITCH’s Beyond The Permafrost - October 2nd, 2007
ANIMOSITY's Animal - October 2nd, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday SCAR SYMMETRY's Dark Matter Dimensions - October 2nd, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday
DEAFHEAVEN’s New Bermuda – October 2nd, 2015
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s Absolute Hope Absolute Hell – October 2nd, 2015
KYLESA’s Exhausting Fire – October 2nd, 2015
SATAN’s Atom By Atom – October 2nd, 2015
SEVENDUST’s Kill The Flaw – October 2nd, 2015