Brave History October 2nd, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, ACCEPT, BATHORY, GENESIS, SLIPKNOT, ARCH ENEMY, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, CHIMAIRA, MACHINE HEAD, APOCALYPTICA, CHILDREN OF BODOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, TRIVIUM, W.A.S.P., And More!

October 2, 2020, 17 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities genesis slipknot accept iron maiden arch enemy theatre of tragedy chimaira apocalyptica children of bodom queensryche trivium wasp

Brave History October 2nd, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, ACCEPT, BATHORY, GENESIS, SLIPKNOT, ARCH ENEMY, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, CHIMAIRA, MACHINE HEAD, APOCALYPTICA, CHILDREN OF BODOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, TRIVIUM, W.A.S.P., And More!

Happy 25th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s The X Factor - October 2nd, 1995

Happy 38th Birthday ACCEPT’s Restless And Wild - October 2nd, 1982


Happy 36th Birthday BATHORY's Bathory - October 2nd, 1984

Happy 70th Birthday Michael John Cleote Crawford Rutherford (GENESIS) - October 2nd, 1950

Happy 49th Birthday James Donald "Jim" Root (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR) - October 2, 1971

Happy 24th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Black Earth - October 2nd, 1996

Happy 20th Birthday THEATRE OF TRAGEDY’s Musique - October 2nd, 2000

Happy 19th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s Pass Out Of Existence - October 2nd, 2001

Happy 19th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Supercharger - October 2nd, 2001

Happy 17th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s Reflections - October 2nd, 2003

Happy 5th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s I Worship Chaos – October 2nd, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Condition Hüman – October 2nd, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Silence In The Snow – October 2nd, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s Golgotha – October 2nd, 2015

Happy 13th Birthday 
SKELETONWITCH’s Beyond The Permafrost - October 2nd, 2007
ANIMOSITY's Animal - October 2nd, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday SCAR SYMMETRY's Dark Matter Dimensions - October 2nd, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday
DEAFHEAVEN’s New Bermuda – October 2nd, 2015
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY’s Absolute Hope Absolute Hell – October 2nd, 2015
KYLESA’s Exhausting Fire – October 2nd, 2015
SATAN’s Atom By Atom – October 2nd, 2015
SEVENDUST’s Kill The Flaw – October 2nd, 2015



Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Urjotun" (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews