Brave History October 30th, 2018 - MERCYFUL FATE, AC/DC, PINK FLOYD, KING DIAMOND, CRADLE OF FILTH, HELLOWEEN, CHILDREN OF BODOM, THE HAUNTED, And More!
October 30, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 35th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE's Melissa - October 30th, 1983
Happy 79th Birthday Grace “Slick” Wing (JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, JEFFERSON STARSHIP, STARSHIP) - October 30th, 1939
Happy 72nd Birthday Chris Slade (AC/DC, GARY MOORE, THE FIRM, MANFRED MANN’S EARTH BAND) - October 30th, 1946
Happy 47th Birthday PINK FLOYD's Meddle - October 30th, 1971
Happy 33rd Birthday ANTHRAX' Spreading The Disease - October 30th, 1985
Happy 28th Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Eye - October 30th, 1990
Happy 19th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s From The Cradle To Enslave - October 30th, 1999
Happy 18th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s The Dark Ride - October 30th, 2000
Happy 18th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Follow The Reaper - October 30th, 2000
Happy 12th Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Origin - October 30th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s The Dead Eye - October 30th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday MELECHESH’s Emissaries - October 30th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Avenged Sevenfold - October 30th, 2007
Happy 17th Birthday KITTIE’s Oracle - October 30th, 2001
Happy 6th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s The Manticore and Other Horrors - October 30th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday BRING ME THE HORIZON's Count Your Blessings - October 30th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday
BLOODSIMPLE's Red Harvest - October 30th, 2007
BUCKETHEAD's Cybord Slunks - October 30th, 2007
BUCKETHEAD's Decoding The Tomb Of Bansheebot - October 30th, 2007
THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Fear Will Cast No Shadow - October 30th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday
ANNIHILATOR's Live At Masters Of Rock - October 30th, 2009
NILE's Those Whom The Gods Detest - October 30th, 2009
RUINS' Front The Final Foes - October 30th, 2009
WITHIN TEMPTATION's An Acoustic Night At The Theatre - October 30th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday SHAPE OF DESPAIR's Written In My Scars - October 30th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday
EARLY GRAVES’ Red Horse - October 30th, 2012
FORGOTTEN TOMB’s …And Don't Deliver Us From Evil... - October 30th, 2012
NADJA’s Dagdrøm - October 30th, 2012
RAGNAROK’s Malediction - October 30th, 2012
ULTIMATUM’s Heart Of Metal - October 30th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday WARMEN’s First of the Five Elements - October 30th, 2014