Brave History October 30th, 2019 - MERCYFUL FATE, AC/DC, PINK FLOYD, KING DIAMOND, CRADLE OF FILTH, HELLOWEEN, CHILDREN OF BODOM, THE HAUNTED, And More!

October 30, 2019, an hour ago

news rarities anthrax ac/dc pink floyd mercyful fate king diamond cradle of filth helloween children of bodom the haunted

Brave History October 30th, 2019 - MERCYFUL FATE, AC/DC, PINK FLOYD, KING DIAMOND, CRADLE OF FILTH, HELLOWEEN, CHILDREN OF BODOM, THE HAUNTED, And More!

Happy 36th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE's Melissa - October 30th, 1983

Happy 80th Birthday Grace “Slick” Wing (JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, JEFFERSON STARSHIP, STARSHIP) - October 30th, 1939

Happy 73rd Birthday Chris Slade (AC/DC, GARY MOORE, THE FIRM, MANFRED MANN’S EARTH BAND) - October 30th, 1946

Happy 48th Birthday PINK FLOYD's Meddle - October 30th, 1971

Happy 34th Birthday ANTHRAX' Spreading The Disease - October 30th, 1985

Happy 29th Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Eye - October 30th, 1990

Happy 20th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s From The Cradle To Enslave - October 30th, 1999

Happy 19th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s The Dark Ride - October 30th, 2000

Happy 19th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Follow The Reaper - October 30th, 2000

Happy 13th Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Origin - October 30th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s The Dead Eye - October 30th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday MELECHESH’s Emissaries - October 30th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Avenged Sevenfold - October 30th, 2007

Happy 18th Birthday KITTIE’s Oracle - October 30th, 2001

Happy 7th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s The Manticore and Other Horrors - October 30th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday BRING ME THE HORIZON's Count Your Blessings - October 30th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday
BLOODSIMPLE's Red Harvest - October 30th, 2007
BUCKETHEAD's Cybord Slunks - October 30th, 2007
BUCKETHEAD's Decoding The Tomb Of Bansheebot - October 30th, 2007
THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Fear Will Cast No Shadow - October 30th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday
ANNIHILATOR's Live At Masters Of Rock - October 30th, 2009
NILE's Those Whom The Gods Detest - October 30th, 2009
RUINS' Front The Final Foes - October 30th, 2009
WITHIN TEMPTATION's An Acoustic Night At The Theatre - October 30th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday SHAPE OF DESPAIR's Written In My Scars - October 30th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday
EARLY GRAVES’ Red Horse - October 30th, 2012
FORGOTTEN TOMB’s …And Don't Deliver Us From Evil... - October 30th, 2012
NADJA’s Dagdrøm - October 30th, 2012
RAGNAROK’s Malediction - October 30th, 2012
ULTIMATUM’s Heart Of Metal  - October 30th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday WARMEN’s First of the Five Elements - October 30th, 2014



Featured Audio

PHIL CAMPBELL Feat. DEE SNIDER – “These Old Boots” (Nuclear Blast)

PHIL CAMPBELL Feat. DEE SNIDER – “These Old Boots” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “A World In Kaoss”

RICH DAVIS – “A World In Kaoss”

Latest Reviews