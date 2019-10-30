Brave History October 30th, 2019 - MERCYFUL FATE, AC/DC, PINK FLOYD, KING DIAMOND, CRADLE OF FILTH, HELLOWEEN, CHILDREN OF BODOM, THE HAUNTED, And More!

Happy 36th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE's Melissa - October 30th, 1983



Happy 80th Birthday Grace “Slick” Wing (JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, JEFFERSON STARSHIP, STARSHIP) - October 30th, 1939

Happy 73rd Birthday Chris Slade (AC/DC, GARY MOORE, THE FIRM, MANFRED MANN’S EARTH BAND) - October 30th, 1946



Happy 48th Birthday PINK FLOYD's Meddle - October 30th, 1971



Happy 34th Birthday ANTHRAX' Spreading The Disease - October 30th, 1985



Happy 29th Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Eye - October 30th, 1990



Happy 20th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s From The Cradle To Enslave - October 30th, 1999



Happy 19th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s The Dark Ride - October 30th, 2000



Happy 19th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Follow The Reaper - October 30th, 2000



Happy 13th Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Origin - October 30th, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s The Dead Eye - October 30th, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday MELECHESH’s Emissaries - October 30th, 2006



Happy 12th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Avenged Sevenfold - October 30th, 2007



Happy 18th Birthday KITTIE’s Oracle - October 30th, 2001



Happy 7th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s The Manticore and Other Horrors - October 30th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday BRING ME THE HORIZON's Count Your Blessings - October 30th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday

BLOODSIMPLE's Red Harvest - October 30th, 2007

BUCKETHEAD's Cybord Slunks - October 30th, 2007

BUCKETHEAD's Decoding The Tomb Of Bansheebot - October 30th, 2007

THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Fear Will Cast No Shadow - October 30th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday

ANNIHILATOR's Live At Masters Of Rock - October 30th, 2009

NILE's Those Whom The Gods Detest - October 30th, 2009

RUINS' Front The Final Foes - October 30th, 2009

WITHIN TEMPTATION's An Acoustic Night At The Theatre - October 30th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday SHAPE OF DESPAIR's Written In My Scars - October 30th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday

EARLY GRAVES’ Red Horse - October 30th, 2012

FORGOTTEN TOMB’s …And Don't Deliver Us From Evil... - October 30th, 2012

NADJA’s Dagdrøm - October 30th, 2012

RAGNAROK’s Malediction - October 30th, 2012

ULTIMATUM’s Heart Of Metal - October 30th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday WARMEN’s First of the Five Elements - October 30th, 2014