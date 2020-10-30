Brave History October 30th, 2020 - ANTHRAX, MERCYFUL FATE, AC/DC, PINK FLOYD, KING DIAMOND, CRADLE OF FILTH, HELLOWEEN, CHILDREN OF BODOM, THE HAUNTED, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday ANTHRAX' Spreading The Disease - October 30th, 1985



Happy 81st Birthday Grace “Slick” Wing (JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, JEFFERSON STARSHIP, STARSHIP) - October 30th, 1939



Happy 74th Birthday Chris Slade (AC/DC, GARY MOORE, THE FIRM, MANFRED MANN’S EARTH BAND) - October 30th, 1946



Happy 49th Birthday PINK FLOYD's Meddle - October 30th, 1971



Happy 37th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE's Melissa - October 30th, 1983



Happy 30th Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Eye - October 30th, 1990



Happy 21st Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s From The Cradle To Enslave - October 30th, 1999



Happy 20th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s The Dark Ride - October 30th, 2000



Happy 20th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Follow The Reaper - October 30th, 2000



Happy 14th Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Origin - October 30th, 2006



Happy 14th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s The Dead Eye - October 30th, 2006



Happy 14th Birthday MELECHESH’s Emissaries - October 30th, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Avenged Sevenfold - October 30th, 2007



Happy 19th Birthday KITTIE’s Oracle - October 30th, 2001



Happy 8th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s The Manticore and Other Horrors - October 30th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday BRING ME THE HORIZON's Count Your Blessings - October 30th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday (October 30th, 2007)

BLOODSIMPLE's Red Harvest

BUCKETHEAD's Cybord Slunks

BUCKETHEAD's Decoding The Tomb Of Bansheebot

THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Fear Will Cast No Shadow

Happy 11th Birthday (October 30th, 2009)

ANNIHILATOR's Live At Masters Of Rock

NILE's Those Whom The Gods Detest

RUINS' Front The Final Foes

WITHIN TEMPTATION's An Acoustic Night At The Theatre

Happy 10th Birthday SHAPE OF DESPAIR's Written In My Scars - October 30th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday (October 30th, 2012)

EARLY GRAVES’ Red Horse

FORGOTTEN TOMB’s …And Don't Deliver Us From Evil...

NADJA’s Dagdrøm

RAGNAROK’s Malediction

ULTIMATUM’s Heart Of Metal

Happy 6th Birthday WARMEN’s First of the Five Elements - October 30th, 2014