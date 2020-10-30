Brave History October 30th, 2020 - ANTHRAX, MERCYFUL FATE, AC/DC, PINK FLOYD, KING DIAMOND, CRADLE OF FILTH, HELLOWEEN, CHILDREN OF BODOM, THE HAUNTED, And More!

October 30, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 35th Birthday ANTHRAX' Spreading The Disease - October 30th, 1985

Happy 81st Birthday Grace “Slick” Wing (JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, JEFFERSON STARSHIP, STARSHIP) - October 30th, 1939

Happy 74th Birthday Chris Slade (AC/DC, GARY MOORE, THE FIRM, MANFRED MANN’S EARTH BAND) - October 30th, 1946

Happy 49th Birthday PINK FLOYD's Meddle - October 30th, 1971

Happy 37th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE's Melissa - October 30th, 1983

Happy 30th Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Eye - October 30th, 1990

Happy 21st Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s From The Cradle To Enslave - October 30th, 1999

Happy 20th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s The Dark Ride - October 30th, 2000

Happy 20th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Follow The Reaper - October 30th, 2000

Happy 14th Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Origin - October 30th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s The Dead Eye - October 30th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday MELECHESH’s Emissaries - October 30th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Avenged Sevenfold - October 30th, 2007

Happy 19th Birthday KITTIE’s Oracle - October 30th, 2001

Happy 8th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s The Manticore and Other Horrors - October 30th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday BRING ME THE HORIZON's Count Your Blessings - October 30th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday (October 30th, 2007)
BLOODSIMPLE's Red Harvest 
BUCKETHEAD's Cybord Slunks 
BUCKETHEAD's Decoding The Tomb Of Bansheebot 
THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Fear Will Cast No Shadow

Happy 11th Birthday (October 30th, 2009)
ANNIHILATOR's Live At Masters Of Rock
NILE's Those Whom The Gods Detest 
RUINS' Front The Final Foes 
WITHIN TEMPTATION's An Acoustic Night At The Theatre

Happy 10th Birthday SHAPE OF DESPAIR's Written In My Scars - October 30th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday (October 30th, 2012)
EARLY GRAVES’ Red Horse 
FORGOTTEN TOMB’s …And Don't Deliver Us From Evil... 
NADJA’s Dagdrøm 
RAGNAROK’s Malediction 
ULTIMATUM’s Heart Of Metal  

Happy 6th Birthday WARMEN’s First of the Five Elements - October 30th, 2014



