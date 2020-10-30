Brave History October 30th, 2020 - ANTHRAX, MERCYFUL FATE, AC/DC, PINK FLOYD, KING DIAMOND, CRADLE OF FILTH, HELLOWEEN, CHILDREN OF BODOM, THE HAUNTED, And More!
October 30, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 35th Birthday ANTHRAX' Spreading The Disease - October 30th, 1985
Happy 81st Birthday Grace “Slick” Wing (JEFFERSON AIRPLANE, JEFFERSON STARSHIP, STARSHIP) - October 30th, 1939
Happy 74th Birthday Chris Slade (AC/DC, GARY MOORE, THE FIRM, MANFRED MANN’S EARTH BAND) - October 30th, 1946
Happy 49th Birthday PINK FLOYD's Meddle - October 30th, 1971
Happy 37th Birthday MERCYFUL FATE's Melissa - October 30th, 1983
Happy 30th Birthday KING DIAMOND's The Eye - October 30th, 1990
Happy 21st Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s From The Cradle To Enslave - October 30th, 1999
Happy 20th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s The Dark Ride - October 30th, 2000
Happy 20th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Follow The Reaper - October 30th, 2000
Happy 14th Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Origin - October 30th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s The Dead Eye - October 30th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday MELECHESH’s Emissaries - October 30th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Avenged Sevenfold - October 30th, 2007
Happy 19th Birthday KITTIE’s Oracle - October 30th, 2001
Happy 8th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s The Manticore and Other Horrors - October 30th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday BRING ME THE HORIZON's Count Your Blessings - October 30th, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday (October 30th, 2007)
BLOODSIMPLE's Red Harvest
BUCKETHEAD's Cybord Slunks
BUCKETHEAD's Decoding The Tomb Of Bansheebot
THE AUTUMN OFFERING's Fear Will Cast No Shadow
Happy 11th Birthday (October 30th, 2009)
ANNIHILATOR's Live At Masters Of Rock
NILE's Those Whom The Gods Detest
RUINS' Front The Final Foes
WITHIN TEMPTATION's An Acoustic Night At The Theatre
Happy 10th Birthday SHAPE OF DESPAIR's Written In My Scars - October 30th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday (October 30th, 2012)
EARLY GRAVES’ Red Horse
FORGOTTEN TOMB’s …And Don't Deliver Us From Evil...
NADJA’s Dagdrøm
RAGNAROK’s Malediction
ULTIMATUM’s Heart Of Metal
Happy 6th Birthday WARMEN’s First of the Five Elements - October 30th, 2014