Brave History October 31st, 2020 - SCORPIONS, ARGENT, NAPALM DEATH, CRADLE OF FILTH, CRYPTOPSY, POSSESSED, SOUNDGARDEN, SLIPKNOT, MACABRE, GOD DETHRONED, HELLOWEEN, METALLICA, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, LORDI, And More!
October 31, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 57th Birthday Micael Kiriakos Delaoglou (aka Mikkey Dee; SCORPIONS, MOTÖRHEAD, DOKKEN, KING DIAMOND) - October 31st, 1963
Happy 75th Birthday Russell Glyn "Russ" Ballard (ARGENT) - October 31st, 1945
Happy 51st Birthday Mitch Harris (NAPALM DEATH, MENACE) - October 31st, 1969
Happy 34th Birthday POSSESSED’s Beyond the Gates - October 31st, 1986
Happy 32nd Birthday SOUNDGARDEN’s Ultramega OK - October 31st, 1988
Happy 24th Birthday SLIPKNOT’s Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat - October 31st, 1996
Happy 20th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's Midian - October 31st, 2000
Happy 20th Birthday CRYPTOPSY's …And Then You'll Beg - October 31st, 2000
Happy 20th Birthday MACABRE’s Dahmer - October 31st, 2000
Happy 15th Birthday HELLOWEEN's Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy - October 31st, 2005
Happy 14th Birthday GOD DETHRONED’s The Toxic Touch - October 31st, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s 7 Sinners – October 31st, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday METALLICA AND LOU REED's Lulu - October 31st, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Pandemonium – October 31st, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday LORDI’s Scare Force One – October 31st, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday
SCARS OF TOMORROW's The Failure In Drowning - October 31st, 2006
ALIEN ANGEL's The Survivor - October 31st, 2006
MARTYR's Feeding The Abscess - October 31st, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday WELICORUS' Apeiron - October 31st, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday
KRISIUN's The Great Execution - October 31st, 2011
THE ROTTED's Ad Nauseam - October 31st, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday
A BAND OF ORCS’ Adding Heads To The Pile – October 31st, 2012
VON’s Satanic Blood – October 31st, 2012