Brave History October 3rd, 2017 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, TESLA, .38 SPECIAL, GRAVE DIGGER, SEVENDUST, STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN, DIAMOND HEAD, AEROSMITH, TWISTED SISTER

October 3, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 55th Birthday Tommy Lee (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - October 3rd, 1962

 

Happy 51st Birthday Frank Hannon (TESLA) - October 3rd, 1966

 

Happy 66th Birthday Jack Grondin (.38 SPECIAL) - October 3rd, 1951

Happy 50th Birthday Tomi Göttlich (GRAVE DIGGER, REBELLION) - October 3rd, 1967

Happy 45th Birthday Lajon Jermaine Witherspoon (SEVENDUST) - October 3rd, 1972

R.I.P. Stephen "STEVIE" RAY VAUGHAN: October 3rd, 1954 – August 27th, 1990
On August 27, 1990, legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed in a helicopter crash following a performance in East Troy, Wisconsin. He was 35.

Happy 37th Birthday DIAMOND HEAD’s Lightning To The Nations - October 3rd, 1980

Happy 37th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Greatest Hits - October 3rd, 1980

Happy 23rd Birthday TWISTED SISTER’s Live At Hammersmith - October 3rd, 1994

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s The Poison - October 3rd, 2005

Happy 11th Birthday BOURBON CROW's Highway To Hangovers - October 3rd, 2006

Happy 6th Birthday CHRIST AGONY's NocturN - October 3rd, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday OBSESSION’s Order of Chaos - October 3rd, 2012

Featured Audio

EVIL INVADERS - "Mental Penitentiary" (Napalm)

Featured Video

GOD Premiers “I Am”

